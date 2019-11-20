Log in
Globe Metals & Mining : 2019 AGM Results

11/20/2019 | 01:41am EST

20 November 2019

ASX Announcements Office

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Australia

2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) the following information is provided in relation to the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held Wednesday, 20 November 2019.

The details of proxy votes received, and the actual votes cast on each resolution put to a poll is as follows:

PROXY VOTES RECEIVED

Chair's

#

Details

For

Against

Discretion

Abstentions

Excluded

1

Remuneration Report

2,854,186

118,517,887

571,334

80,000

246,783,611

2

Spill Meeting

119,813,573

1,538,500

571,334

100,000

246,783,611

3

Re-election of Mr Bo Tan

249,697,797

118,457,887

571,334

80,000

4

Re-election of Mr Bill Hayden

249,800,122

118,355,562

571,334

80,000

VOTES CAST AT AGM

#

Details

For

Against

Abstentions

Excluded

Outcome

1

Remuneration Report

3,702,443

118,517,887

246,783,611

Not Carried

2

Spill Meeting

119,813,573

2,386,757

246,783,611

Carried

3

Re-election of Mr Bo Tan

250,546,054

118,457,887

Carried

4

Re-election of Mr Bill Hayden

250,648,379

118,355,562

Carried

No proxies were declared invalid or received late.

As a consequence of shareholders voting for a Spill Meeting the Company is required to convene a Spill Meeting within 90 days.

Should you have any queries in relation to the above, please contact myself on +61 9 328 9368.

Yours sincerely

GLOBE METALS & MINING LTD

MICHAEL FRY

COMPANY SECRETARY

Globe Metals & Mining Ltd | 137 Lake Street, Perth WA, 6000 | PO Box 1811 West Perth WA 6872 | P: +61 8 9328 9368 | F: +61 8 6323 0418

web: www.globemm.com | Email: info@globemm.com | ABN 33 114 400 609 | ASX:GBE

Disclaimer

Globe Metals & Mining Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:34:02 UTC
