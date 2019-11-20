Globe Metals & Mining : 2019 AGM Results

20 November 2019

2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) the following information is provided in relation to the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held Wednesday, 20 November 2019.

The details of proxy votes received, and the actual votes cast on each resolution put to a poll is as follows:

PROXY VOTES RECEIVED

Chair's # Details For Against Discretion Abstentions Excluded 1 Remuneration Report 2,854,186 118,517,887 571,334 80,000 246,783,611 2 Spill Meeting 119,813,573 1,538,500 571,334 100,000 246,783,611 3 Re-election of Mr Bo Tan 249,697,797 118,457,887 571,334 80,000 4 Re-election of Mr Bill Hayden 249,800,122 118,355,562 571,334 80,000 VOTES CAST AT AGM # Details For Against Abstentions Excluded Outcome 1 Remuneration Report 3,702,443 118,517,887 246,783,611 Not Carried 2 Spill Meeting 119,813,573 2,386,757 246,783,611 Carried 3 Re-election of Mr Bo Tan 250,546,054 118,457,887 Carried 4 Re-election of Mr Bill Hayden 250,648,379 118,355,562 Carried

No proxies were declared invalid or received late.

As a consequence of shareholders voting for a Spill Meeting the Company is required to convene a Spill Meeting within 90 days.

Should you have any queries in relation to the above, please contact myself on +61 9 328 9368.

Yours sincerely

GLOBE METALS & MINING LTD

MICHAEL FRY

COMPANY SECRETARY

