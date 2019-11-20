Globe Metals & Mining : 2019 AGM Results

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) the following information is provided in relation to the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held Wednesday, 20 November 2019.
The details of proxy votes received, and the actual votes cast on each resolution put to a poll is as follows:
PROXY VOTES RECEIVED
Chair's
#
Details
For
Against
Discretion
Abstentions
Excluded
1
Remuneration Report
2,854,186
118,517,887
571,334
80,000
246,783,611
2
Spill Meeting
119,813,573
1,538,500
571,334
100,000
246,783,611
3
Re-election of Mr Bo Tan
249,697,797
118,457,887
571,334
80,000
4
Re-election of Mr Bill Hayden
249,800,122
118,355,562
571,334
80,000
VOTES CAST AT AGM
#
Details
For
Against
Abstentions
Excluded
Outcome
1
Remuneration Report
3,702,443
118,517,887
246,783,611
Not Carried
2
Spill Meeting
119,813,573
2,386,757
246,783,611
Carried
3
Re-election of Mr Bo Tan
250,546,054
118,457,887
Carried
4
Re-election of Mr Bill Hayden
250,648,379
118,355,562
Carried
No proxies were declared invalid or received late.
As a consequence of shareholders voting for a Spill Meeting the Company is required to convene a Spill Meeting within 90 days.
Should you have any queries in relation to the above, please contact myself on +61 9 328 9368.
Yours sincerely
GLOBE METALS & MINING LTD
MICHAEL FRY
COMPANY SECRETARY
Globe Metals & Mining Ltd | 137 Lake Street, Perth WA, 6000 | PO Box 1811 West Perth WA 6872 | P: +61 8 9328 9368 | F: +61 8 6323 0418
Globe Metals & Mining Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:34:02 UTC