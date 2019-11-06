Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Globe Telecom, Inc.    GLO   PHY272571498

GLOBE TELECOM, INC.

(GLO)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Globe Telecom 9-Month Net Profit Rose 20% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 11:04pm EST

By P.R.Venkat

Globe Telecom Thursday said its net profit for the first nine months of the calendar year rose 20% on year, due to higher contributions from its mobile and data services.

Net profit for the January-September period was 17.7 billion Philippine peso ($349.4 million), and revenue increased 13% on year to PHP110.6 billion.

The company, which counts Singapore's Singtel (Z74.SG) and Philippines conglomerate Ayala as its major shareholders said revenue from mobile services during the nine-month period rose 13% on year to PHP83 billion.

Total mobile subscriber base up to September was 97.4 million, which was up 5% from the second quarter, the company said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
GLOBE TELECOM, INC. End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 0.61% 3.32 End-of-day quote.14.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBE TELECOM, INC.
11/06Globe Telecom 9-Month Net Profit Rose 20% on Year
DJ
08/14GLOBE TELECOM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/31PLDT : Globe's credit ratings to 'converge' Fitch
AQ
06/20Philippines' Globe Telecoms launches 5G service backed by Huawei equipment
RE
05/233rd telco player gets franchise
AQ
05/15GLOBE TELECOM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/14Ayala group sets P262-B capex for 2019
AQ
02/20GLOBE TELECOM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/11PLDT : Globe may sell off 16,000 towers
AQ
01/29GARTNER : Amdocs Positioned as Leader in Gartners 2019 Magic Quadrant for Operat..
AQ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 163 B
EBIT 2019 40 733 M
Net income 2019 21 990 M
Debt 2019 142 B
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,36x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
Capitalization 243 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 989,36  PHP
Last Close Price 1 824,00  PHP
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernest Lawrence Cu President, CEO & Executive Director
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Chairman
Rosemarie Maniego-Eala CFO, Treasurer & Chief Risk Officer
Gil B. Genio Chief Technology & Information Officer
Maria Aurora Sy-Manalang Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBE TELECOM, INC.4 928
AT&T37.53%286 137
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-13.90%168 738
NTT DOCOMO, INC.23.67%90 978
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-38.30%81 489
T-MOBILE US28.08%69 704
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group