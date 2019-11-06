Globe Telecom 9-Month Net Profit Rose 20% on Year

By P.R.Venkat



Globe Telecom Thursday said its net profit for the first nine months of the calendar year rose 20% on year, due to higher contributions from its mobile and data services.

Net profit for the January-September period was 17.7 billion Philippine peso ($349.4 million), and revenue increased 13% on year to PHP110.6 billion.

The company, which counts Singapore's Singtel (Z74.SG) and Philippines conglomerate Ayala as its major shareholders said revenue from mobile services during the nine-month period rose 13% on year to PHP83 billion.

Total mobile subscriber base up to September was 97.4 million, which was up 5% from the second quarter, the company said.

