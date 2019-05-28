Globe Trade Centre S A : GTC's green oasis is in full bloom on the shore of Ada lake

The first GTC shopping centre in Serbia has been opened

Ada Mall offers over 34,400 sq. m of state-of-the-art retail space

The construction of Ada Mall started in March 2017

GTC Serbia,a subsidiary of Globe Trade Centre SA (GTC) the leading developer in Central and Eastern Europe, opened Ada Mall - its first shopping center in Belgrade, Serbia. It is the only latest-generation shopping center in the Serbian capital and covers an area of over 34,000 sq. m. This extraordinary shopping mall was designed to provide its visitors with a unique Belgradian shopping experience.

GTC started construction of Ada Mall in March 2017 on Radnička street in Belgrade, opposite Ada Ciganlija - a popular recreational area. Ada Mall is not a traditional mall of rectangular box-like shape. It is a genuine green oasis in accordance with the environment, particularly with Ada Lake, following the configuration of the terrain and has a lot of lush vegetation.

Ada Mall will be a host for a number of prestigious global brands, many of which will be found for the first time in Belgrade. Boutiques are placed on the first three of five floors, other two feature bars, restaurants, and additional multi-purpose facilities. The shopping center has three levels of underground parking with about 1,000 parking spaces connected into one unit.

GTC's debut in this sector in Serbia coincides with the period of fantastic economic circumstances. The Serbian retail market continues a positive trend as strong consumption momentum owes to real wage growth (mid-single digits) and positive labor market developments.

'Before Ada Mall was completed, I knew that for GTC this will be one of the most important investments ever. Today when we can already see the product of our hard work, it is obvious that this project changes the city's landscape and fits into it perfectly. Finally we can say it out loud - with the launch of the outstanding Ada Mall, GTC now officially inaugurates a new era on the Serbian retail market' - commented Thomas Kurzman, GTC's CEO.

Inspired by the natural surroundings such as the river and the lake, Ada Mall brings a large number of various plants, natural materials and a unique design that will provide plenty of natural light for those who will enjoy its enclosed area as well as three magnificent terraces offering unforgettable views of Ada Ciganlija. In addition, Ada Mall also contributes to the highest standards of green construction as well as meeting the highest energy standards.

'We put great effort into creating a retail and leisure destination that is different - in line with the demand of the modern shopper who is not only looking for the latest fashion but also to enjoy their time whilst doing so. I am convinced that with the wide malls, plenty of natural light and green terraces offering amazing views, we have achieved this. The fact that we were able to attract numerous new brands such as The Body Shop, Kiehl's, Mohito and others to Belgrade for the first time further support this' - commented Pedja Petronijević, Managing Director of GTC Serbia.

GTC invests actively in the shopping center sector in the region. Currently, GTC owns and successfully manages five uniquely positioned shopping malls offering over 215,000 sq. m. of retail space in Poland and capital cities of the CEE region.

