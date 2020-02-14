Globe Trade Centre S A : GTC with EUR 130 million of refinancing for Galeria Jurajska

GTC has refinanc ed Galeria Jurajska with a 5-year loan at attractive conditions.

The asset maintains full occupancy and it is a focal point in its region .

GTC signed a refinancing loan agreement forone of the largest assets in its portfolio, Galeria Jurajska. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019, Galeria Jurajskais one of the brightest points on Silesian retail map, offering over 200 stores, service points, restaurants andmulti-screen cinemaplaced on 48,700 sq. m.

Over 50 shops have recently prolonged their lease in Galeria Jurajskagiven their successful performance in the mall and itsattractiveness among customers living in Silesia Province.The shopping center was granted BREEAM certificate at the 'Excellent' level for the implementation of ecological solutions such as energy-saving lighting or an efficient air handling system. A number of banks have shown interest in refinancing the asset, and GTC management has selected the best offer.

'The new loan will generate over EUR 40 millionof free cash to GTCat attractive financial conditions.Thishigh-quality investment continues to provide GTC with important Free Flow from Operations (FFO) alongside with substantialfree cash from refinancing provided by leading banksin the region.' - said Erez Boniel, GTC's CFO.

[Attachment]