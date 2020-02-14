Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Globe Trade Centre S.A.    GTCP   PLGTC0000037

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(GTCP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Globe Trade Centre S A : GTC with EUR 130 million of refinancing for Galeria Jurajska

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 09:21am EST
  • GTChas refinanced Galeria Jurajskawith a 5-year loan at attractive conditions.
  • The asset maintains full occupancy and it is a focal point in its region.

GTC signed a refinancing loan agreement forone of the largest assets in its portfolio, Galeria Jurajska. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019, Galeria Jurajskais one of the brightest points on Silesian retail map, offering over 200 stores, service points, restaurants andmulti-screen cinemaplaced on 48,700 sq. m.

Over 50 shops have recently prolonged their lease in Galeria Jurajskagiven their successful performance in the mall and itsattractiveness among customers living in Silesia Province.The shopping center was granted BREEAM certificate at the 'Excellent' level for the implementation of ecological solutions such as energy-saving lighting or an efficient air handling system. A number of banks have shown interest in refinancing the asset, and GTC management has selected the best offer.

'The new loan will generate over EUR 40 millionof free cash to GTCat attractive financial conditions.Thishigh-quality investment continues to provide GTC with important Free Flow from Operations (FFO) alongside with substantialfree cash from refinancing provided by leading banksin the region.' - said Erez Boniel, GTC's CFO.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

GTC - Globe Trade Centre SA published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 14:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.
09:21aGLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : GTC with EUR 130 million of refinancing for Galeria Jur..
PU
2019GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : GTC closes sale of Neptun Office Center
PU
2019GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A. : Slide show Q3 results
CO
2019OFFICE TRANSACTION OF THE YEAR : GTC Pillar to house ExxonMobil
PU
2019GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A. : 3rd quarter report
CO
2019GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Development contributes to FFO upswing
PU
2019GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A. : Slide show half-year results
CO
2019GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Galeria Jurajska proves its ecological excellence
PU
2019GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Globis Poznań BREEAM certified as “Excellent..
PU
2019GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A. : Half-year report
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 168 M
EBIT 2019 136 M
Net income 2019 88,3 M
Debt 2019 869 M
Yield 2019 4,24%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,3x
Capitalization 1 108 M
Chart GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Globe Trade Centre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,44  €
Last Close Price 2,28  €
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kurzmann Chairman-Management Board
Alexander Hesse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erez Boniel Chief Financial Officer
Mariusz Cezary Grendowicz Non-Executive Director
Jan Christoph Düdden Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.-0.31%1 202
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.37%42 459
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.25%39 710
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.94%33 236
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-14.83%29 982
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.95%28 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group