Globex Mining Enterprises : August 2020 Presentation
08/10/2020 | 01:44pm EDT
Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties
TSX: GMX - OTCQX: GLBXF - FSE: G1MN
August 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, this presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex.
No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive from them.
A detailed discussion of the risk factors relating to Globex is available in Globex's Annual Information Form, available at www.sedar.com and at the Corporation's web site at
.
www.globexmining.com
References to reserves or resources if NI 43-101 or JORC conformable will be indicated as such. If not so indicated, they are historical and have not been verified by Globex's professional staff and should not be relied upon.
Business Model
BASE METALS
(POLYMETALLIC)
Copper • Zinc • Lead,
Nickel • (Gold • Silver)
SPECIALTY
METALS & MINERALS
Manganese • Rare Earths
Antimony • Iron • Feldspar
Titanium • Lithium • Talc
MgO • Molybdenum
Bismuth • Silica • Cobalt
• Scandium
PRECIOUS
METALS
Gold • Silver • Platinum
Palladium
PROPERTY
ROYALTIES
SALES & OPTIONS
Gold • Silver • Copper
Zinc • Lithium • Silica
Manganese • Feldspar
Diversified
Low political risk - focused in Eastern Canada, Germany and the U.S.A.
Revenue from Royalties, Options and Joint Ventures
No debt
Business Model
Mineral Property Bank/Incubator
Specializing in acquisitions
Asset upgrading through exploration and intellectual input
Revenue through Options, Sales and Royalties
Income = less share dilution, increased exploration expenditure, less shareholder risk, avoiding debt
Increased property portfolio value
Total Number of Project & Royalty Acquisitions By Year
Number of Royalties Number of projects
186
190
160
162
146
129
129
121
113
108
102
76
80
80
49
45
49
35
36
39
39
40
31
29
33
35
19
20
21
24
16
10
10
6
6
8
3
1
Globex Current Profile
Rouyn-Noranda
Montreal
Toronto
GLOBEX - THE BASICS
History of Minimal Share Dilution
# Shares Issued
54,631,852
(no rollbacks)
Shares, Fully Diluted
57,501,852
10.47% owned by Management
Professional board and management
3 senior geologists, 1 mining accountant and
1 senior finance professional)
Listings GMX (Canada) Toronto Stock Exchange
G1MN (Germany) Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich,
Tradegate and Lang & Schwarz)
GLBXF
(USA)
OTCQX International
Management and Directors
Jack Stoch
President and CEO - + 40 years of experience
P.Geo, Accredited Director
Ian Atkinson
Director - + 40 years of experience
P.Geo, M.Sc., A.K.C., D.I.C.
Currently Director Kinross, until 2015 President Centerra Gold
Former senior positions: Hecla, Battle Mountain Gold, Hemlo Gold Mines,
Noranda Group
Johannes
Director - International Financial Professional, Chairman NS Gold Corp.
H.C. Van Hoff
Former senior positions - Chairman & Senior Executive Officer Soros Funds
Ltd., PVF Pension Funds, Paribas Capital Markets, Bankers Trust. Roles
included: Manager, Senior Risk Manager, Deputy Head of Global Equity
Derivations, Managing Director, M&A Arbitrage, Derivatives Arbitrage and
Capital Investments.
Dianne Stoch
Accredited Director
Accountant (Corporate Planner, Senior Account Analyst,
Revenue Planner - Noranda Mines for 18 years)
Chris Bryan
Director - Retired Geologist and Mining Analyst
Previously VP, Director and Portfolio Manager Bolton Tremblay
Mining Analyst /Portfolio Manager Caisse Depot Placement Quebec
Diversified Mineral Assets
Numerous Owned Properties and Royalties
Assets include over 40
Former Mines
190
Projects
97
Precious Metals
• Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium
60
Base Metals & Polymetallic
• Copper, Zinc, Lead, Nickel (Gold, Silver)
Specialty Metals & Minerals
33
•
Talc, Iron, Lithium, Beryl, Magnesium Oxide,
Manganese, Mica, Molybdenum, Rare Earths,
Titanium, Silica, Bismuth, Pyrophyllite, Vanadium,
Antimony, Feldspar, Cobalt, Scandium, Diamond
65
Royalties
2
Active options
•
Cash payments
•
Share payments
• Exploration & Development expenditures
•
Gross Metal Royalty
54
Historical or NI 43-101 Resources
Note: Some properties have been combined due to proximity or infill staking
Diversified Mineral Holdings
Abitibi
Geological Belt
Quebec - Ontario
July 2020
GLOBEX MINING PROPERTIES
All GLOBEX properties possess
one or more key attributes:
Historical or NI 43-101 Resource
Drill intersections of Economic Interest
Past production
Mineralized showings or drill targets
geophysical, geochemical, geological
Location on major ore localizing structures or in prolific mining camps
ex. Cadillac Break, Porcupine-Destor Break, Noranda, Val d'Or, Joutel, Malartic, Chibougamau and Timmins Mining Camps, etc.
Growth - Examples
Acquiring diversified high potential assets
Francoeur - Arntfield Mines
MONTALEMBERT
DALHOUSIE
ENERGY PROJECTS
Manganese and Vanadium
Francoeur/Arntfield/Lac
Very high grade GOLD values at
Multiple Cu-Ni zones
Fortune Gold Mines
surface in Waswanipi area
over 6 km strike length
New Brunswick and Quebec
TURNER FALLS
DEVIL'S PIKE
SPODUMENE
SCANDIUM
Inferred 100,000 oz
High grade Rare Earth property
Four lithium projects in Quebec
Scandium/Rare Earth
Gold Resource
Property in Quebec
New Brunswick
Mid
Tennessee
Royalty
Magusi
Deposit
PRODUCTION REVENUE
Mid Tennessee Zinc Royalty (Nyrstar)
Production mining and processing started May 2017
$0.90 to $1.099 US/lb Zn - 1% GMR, +$1.10 US/lb - 1.4% GMR
MEDIUM TERM POTENTIAL
Rocmec1 (Russian Kid) Gold Mine, Quebec
Underground Development started by Nippon Dragon at the Rocmec1 gold mine located west of Rouyn-Noranda. Resource of 570,000t Measured and Indicated grading 6.32 g/t Au (119,000 oz Au) and 1,512,400t Inferred grading 7.4 g/t Au (359,600 oz Au).
Authier Lithium Royalty (Sayona Mining)
Definitive Feasibility Study done. Initial Mine Life +14 years outlined, IRR 33%, +31,000 m drilled, resource 20.94 Mt. Projected approval date 2020?
Fayolle Gold Deposit, Quebec
Pit Constrained Indicated Resource: 405,600 t grading 5.42 g/t Au
Underground Indicated Resource: 300,800 t grading 4.17 g/t Au
Calculated using $1,300 US/oz Au, 111,010 oz.Au
Potential production Fall, 2021, Globex 2% NSR
Eros Resources has been studying putting our Au, Ag deposit in Nevada into production. Globex holds an Advance Royalty and a 3% GMR. Open pit. Heap Leach. Construction to start in 2020.
Magusi Cu, Zn, Au, Ag Deposit
Production Scenario completed by third party
Road, power, etc. in place. Ramp portal started.
Exploration
By Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
By Renforth, Tres-Or, Quebec Precious Metals, Nyrstar, Eldorado Gold Lamaque, Rogue Resources, O3 Resources, Great Thunder, Manganese X Energy, Galway Metals, Opawica, EnerSpar Corp., Vanadium One Energy, Sayona Mining, Pershimex/Dundee Precious Metals, Osisko Mining, Falco Resources, Radisson Resources, Eros Resources, etc.
Middle Tennessee Mines, USA
Commodity
Proven Ore
Probable Ore
Total Ore
Reserves
Reserves 2017
Reserves 2017
Reserves 2017
(Mt)
0.28
3.18
3.46
Zn (%)
3.30
3.30
3.30
Measured
Indicated
Measured
/Indicated
Inferred Mineral
Resources
Commodity
Mineral
Mineral
Mineral
Resources 2017
Resources 2017
Resources 2017
Resources 2017
(Mt)
0.28
3.86
4.41
16.35
Zn (%)
3.70
3.50
3.50
3.40
3 Mines
Gordonville
Elmwood
Cumberland
Operating for over 50 years
Start-upMay 2017
Mine life +++ 20 years Anticipated average 50,000 t annual zinc concentrate
At + $1.10 US zinc price, Globex has a 1.4% Gross Metal Royalty
London Warehouse Stocks are extremely low
Authier - Lithium Royalty Project, Quebec
Simple, Open-Cut Mining Operation
Measured, Indicated and Inferred resources
20,940,000 t @ 1.01% Li
20
Simple mining method
Truck and shovel operation
Competitive mining costs
CAD $460 /tonne
US $675 /tonne Sale Price
Low development capex of $89.9 M Life of mine - 14 years
115,000 t/yr 6% Li 2 0 concentrate
Sayona Mining Limited Investor Presentation (see disclaimer)
Large, thick tabular body
LOM waste to ore ratio
6.95:1
Anticipated approval 2020
Chibougamau Area Royalty Property, Quebec
5 former copper-gold mines
3 extensions of copper-gold mines
2 unmined deposits (1 Cu/Zn and 1 Au/Zn/Ag)
Mont Sorcier + 634.1 million tonnes, Iron, Titanium, Vanadium deposits
NPV 1.7 billion, Concentrate 65% Fe + 0.6% V 2O 5 Globex Royalty 1% GMR on Iron
Chibougamau Independent Royalty 2% GMR on Iron and Vanadium
Numerous drill-ready targets
Globex Royalty 3% GMR
Chibougamau Area Royalty Property, Quebec
Significant Gold Intersections Within Previous Drilling Surface diamond drill holes Berrigan Property 32G16
Hole #
From
To
Interval
% Zn
% Cu
Au g/t
Ag g/t
A-005
131.4 m
140.2 m
8.8 m
5.70%
6.96 g/t
A-010
97.3 m
105.2 m
7.9 m
4.43%
4.94 g/t
25.36 g/t
A-016
18.9 m
21.2 m
2.3 m
1.51%
6.43 g/t
76.2 m
77.7 m
1.5 m
3.45%
8.91 g/t
A-061
91.6 m
100.6 m
9.0 m
3.76%
0.16%
3.00 g/t
17.24 g/t
107.1 m
115.7 m
8.6 m
6.15%
0.17%
8.14 g/t
39.70 g/t
A-062
59.3 m
61.1 m
1.8 m
6.92%
4.62 g/t
17.14 g/t
A-063
113.7 m
114.3 m
0.6 m
17.55%
49.23 g/t
404.64 g/t
129.4 m
132.8 m
3.4 m
8.86%
8.88 g/t
68.16 g/t
138.9 m
141.5 m
2.6 m
4.69%
4.04 g/t
11.14 g/t
A-065
121.6 m
125.7 m
4.6 m
7.67%
6.08 g/t
21.56 g/t
139.8 m
144.5 m
4.7 m
2.80%
3.55 g/t
7.64 g/t
164.7 m
167.2 m
2.5 m
3.13%
6.95 g/t
15.44 g/t
A-066
100.6 m
101.8 m
1.2 m
22.90%
36.65 g/t
39.73 g/t
159.8 m
168.8 m
9.0 m
6.26%
5.19 g/t
19.60 g/t
A-070
157.1 m
158.2 m
1.1 m
16.75%
10.96 g/t
A-072
188.7 m
190.9 m
2.2 m
5.08%
3.13 g/t
A-073
144.8 m
145.1 m
0.3 m
27.90%
32.88 g/t
A-076
126.3 m
129.8 m
3.5 m
11.07%
3.02 g/t
A-083
94.3 m
96.3 m
2.0 m
4.45%
3.79 g/t
10.34 g/t
119.4 m
132.6 m
13.2 m
4.99%
2.88 g/t
15.91 g/t
A-084
130.3 m
142.8 m
12.5 m
4.58%
5.10 g/t
17.18 g/t
A-086
50.9 m
52.1 m
1.2 m
7.00%
15.07 g/t
59.60 g/t
A-103
56.4 m
59.4 m
3.0 m
5.84%
11.61 g/t
Hole #
From
To
Interval
% Zn
% Cu
Au g/t
Ag g/t
U-02
44.9 m
45.6 m
0.7 m
2.95%
17.81 g/t
89.74 g/t
90.4 m
91.4 m
1.0 m
13.80%
26.72 g/t
58.91 g/t
95.8 m
108.7 m
12.9 m
5.75%
3.11 g/t
15.17 g/t
U-03
8.2 m
16.6 m
8.4 m
13.09%
6.98 g/t
20.71 g/t
49.4 m
64.0 m
14.4 m
8.69%
3.41 g/t
17.49 g/t
U-04
17.4 m
19.7 m
2.3 m
12.77%
4.60 g/t
14.65 g/t
85.9 m
86.6 m
0.7 m
7.05%
37.68 g/t
78.09 g/t
U-09
71.8 m
75.8 m
4.0 m
2.32%
4.32 g/t
12.43 g/t
SU-23
2.8 m
10.6 m
7.8 m
3.98%
3.33 g/t
20.54 g/t
SU-52
0.0 m
5.0 m
5.0 m
3.88%
3.01 g/t
19.82 g/t
SU-59
0.0 m
4.1 m
4.1 m
5.40%
3.51 g/t
31.04 g/t
TA-87-27
31.1 m
32.3 m
1.2 m
5.60%
17.98 g/t
37.33 g/t
TA-87-40
81.1 m
83.5 m
2.4 m
10.05%
2.96 g/t
50.05 g/t
91.4 m
94.2 m
2.8 m
10.82%
3.23 g/t
19.19 g/t
TA-90-50
65.5 m
70.1 m
4.6 m
4.12%
6.78 g/t
10.12 g/t
84.6 m
87.5 m
2.9 m
3.90%
3.20 g/t
95.5 m
106.7 m
11.2 m
10.39%
0.10%
2.54 g/t
19.26 g/t
114.0 m
129.5 m
15.5 m
6.57%
0.10%
8.05 g/t
23.58 g/t
TA-90-51
197.4 m
200.0 m
2.6 m
5.39%
0.21%
3.52 g/t
20.10 g/t
TA-90-52
201.2 m
203.3 m
2.1 m
5.21%
5.70 g/t
11.60 g/t
TA-90-56
81.0 m
84.4 m
3.4 m
5.75%
4.06 g/t
164.4 m
166.9 m
2.5 m
5.23%
6.18 g/t
215.7 m
219.6 m
3.9 m
6.74%
3.95 g/t
TLT-09
247.4 m
249.7 m
2.3 m
4.28 g/t
C-3 Copper/Gold Zone (Bateman Bay)
McKenzie & Roy Townships, Quebec (NTS 32G/16)
Chibougamau Mining District
Intercepted from surface to 450m (±1,500 ft) vertical High grade copper and gold (some silver and cobalt) Open to depth and along strike (both directions)
Easily accessible by road and near the Town of Chibougamau
Joutel Compilation Map, Quebec
Two former Copper, Zinc, Silver Mines (Poirier and Joutel Copper)
One Former Gold Mine (Eagle Mine)
Large exploration package including mines, showings and zones of alteration
Known Resources:
Joutel Mine: 242,800 t at 10.37% Zn
Poirier Mine :
West & Q Zones - 1,400,863 T @ 1.24% Cu and 9.77% Zn
East Lens - 300,000 T @ 8.06% Zn
Main Zone - 534,000 T @ 2.5% Cu
Eagle Gold Mine: 277,710 t @ 5.83 g/t Au + 11 km of Eagle/Telbel Gold Mines Horizon
Note: All resources are historical and do not conform to current
NI 43-101 standards and thus should not be relied upon
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.
JOUTEL PROJECTS (32E08-09-10)
Joutel, Poirier, Rainboth and Valrennes Twps, QC
January 2020
Magusi-Fabie Bay Property, Quebec
Francoeur/Arntfield/Lac Fortune Gold Mines Property 2020 Focus
Coarse Visible Gold - Lac Fortune Gold Mine
Francoeur Mine Infrastructure
Montalembert Project, Quebec
Parbec Royalty Property
Renforth Resources Inc.
Located approximately 5 km along strike to the Northwest of the large Canadian Malartic Gold Mine
Underground access via a 580 m ramp
April 2020 Mineral Resource:
104,500 oz Au Indicated Resource
177,300 oz Au Inferred Resource
Globex retains 3% GMR
Cadillac-Malartic Mining Camp, Quebec
Historic resources have not been verified by Globex's geologists and should not be relied upon.
Cadillac Gold Camp, Quebec
(Wood-Pandora Joint Venture)
*Ref. Agnico Eagle Mines
Duquesne West, Quebec
(50%)
Multiple gold zones adjoining and related to the Porcupine Destor Break
Many gold zones open to depth
Ramp Project - Whittle Pit Design 2016 - 5 Zone
Source: RJK Exploration Ltd. 2016. Historical Non NI 43-101 Resources
Rivière Opinaca Property
Baie James, Quebec
Crater Lake Property
NTS 13M/05, Quebec
Scandium Property
Used in aluminium alloys in the automotive, aerospace, fuel-cell industries and sports equipment.
Facilitates welding of aluminium, eliminating rivets.
Santa Anna Property, Quebec
Surface exposed gold in high silica zones
Potential open pit? Potential fluxing ore?
Accessible by paved and gravel, all season roads
Minimal strip ratio Coarse free gold
Timmins Talc-Magnesite Project, Ontario
Resource
100m
50m
Resource Category
Tonnage (t)
Magnesite (%)
Talc (%)
Indicated
12,728,000
52.1
35.4
Inferred
18,778,000
53.1
31.7
NI 43-101 resources
Open-pittabledeposit
Simple separation metallurgy
No environmental negatives (Arsenic, asbestos, etc.)
High quality (brightness) talc targeting highest value market niches - Plastics, cosmetics, etc.
Near Timmins, Ontario
(Skilled labour, transport, energy, etc)
Saleable secondary product - MgO
Targeting Wallboard Market among others
Long mine life (+100 years)
Mining Lease in place
Feldspar Property, Johan Beetz, Quebec
Globex's Holdings
2.5 % Gross Metal Royalty
Potassic Feldspar
Large historical resource
Projected NA demand by 2020 is 250,000 tonnes
Imported from Europe
Principal Uses Ceramics Tempered Glass
EnerSpar Corp - TSXV :ENER FSE : 5E0
Bräunsdorf Silver Project, Germany
Approximately US $500,000,000 of historic SILVER production
750 Years of Intermittent Production
No Modern Exploration
Under Option to Excellon Resources Inc.
Unique Investment Opportunity
Principal Exploration Office
FEW SHARES outstanding and history of minimal stock dilution
EXPERIENCED, fiscally prudent management
INCOME from Royalties and Options
WE OWN our property interests and exploration assets (offices, core facility, vehicles, core library, etc.)
NO DEBT, funds available for exploration
LOW Political Risk
Based in North America - QC, ON, NS, NB, Nev., Tenn., Wash. and Saxony Germany
SPECIALIZED, Experienced Board of Directors
3 senior geologists
1 mining accountant
1 senior finance professional
Thank You
Danke Merci
Meegwetch
