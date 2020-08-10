Log in
Globex Mining Enterprises : August 2020 Presentation

08/10/2020

A Mineral Property Bank

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties

TSX: GMX - OTCQX: GLBXF - FSE: G1MN

August 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex.

No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive from them.

A detailed discussion of the risk factors relating to Globex is available in Globex's Annual Information Form, available at www.sedar.com and at the Corporation's web site at www.globexmining.com.

References to reserves or resources if NI 43-101 or JORC conformable will be indicated as such. If not so indicated, they are historical and have not been verified by Globex's professional staff and should not be relied upon.

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 2

FOCUS

ON THE

VALUE

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 3

Business Model

BASE METALS

(POLYMETALLIC)

Copper • Zinc • Lead,

Nickel • (Gold • Silver)

SPECIALTY

METALS & MINERALS

Manganese • Rare Earths

Antimony • Iron • Feldspar

Titanium • Lithium • Talc

MgO • Molybdenum

Bismuth • Silica • Cobalt

• Scandium

PRECIOUS

METALS

Gold • Silver • Platinum

Palladium

PROPERTY

ROYALTIES

SALES & OPTIONS

Gold • Silver • Copper

Zinc • Lithium • Silica

Manganese • Feldspar

Diversified

Low political risk - focused in Eastern Canada, Germany and the U.S.A.

Revenue from Royalties, Options and Joint Ventures

No debt

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 4

Business Model

  • Mineral Property Bank/Incubator
  • Specializing in acquisitions
  • Asset upgrading through exploration and intellectual input
  • Revenue through Options, Sales and Royalties
  • Income = less share dilution, increased exploration expenditure, less shareholder risk, avoiding debt
  • Increased property portfolio value

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 5

Total Number of Project & Royalty Acquisitions By Year

Number of Royalties Number of projects

186

190

160

162

146

129

129

121

113

108

102

76

80

80

60

65

56

49

45

49

35

36

39

39

40

31

29

33

35

19

20

21

24

16

10

10

6

6

8

3

1

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 6

Globex Current Profile

Rouyn-Noranda

Montreal

Toronto

GLOBEX - THE BASICS

History of Minimal Share Dilution

# Shares Issued

54,631,852

(no rollbacks)

Shares, Fully Diluted

57,501,852

  • 10.47% owned by Management
  • Professional board and management
    • 3 senior geologists, 1 mining accountant and
      1 senior finance professional)
  • Listings
    GMX (Canada) Toronto Stock Exchange

G1MN (Germany) Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich,

Tradegate and Lang & Schwarz)

GLBXF (USA)

OTCQX International

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 7

Management and Directors

Jack Stoch

President and CEO - + 40 years of experience

P.Geo, Accredited Director

Ian Atkinson

Director - + 40 years of experience

P.Geo, M.Sc., A.K.C., D.I.C.

Currently Director Kinross, until 2015 President Centerra Gold

Former senior positions: Hecla, Battle Mountain Gold, Hemlo Gold Mines,

Noranda Group

Johannes

Director - International Financial Professional, Chairman NS Gold Corp.

H.C. Van Hoff

Former senior positions - Chairman & Senior Executive Officer Soros Funds

Ltd., PVF Pension Funds, Paribas Capital Markets, Bankers Trust. Roles

included: Manager, Senior Risk Manager, Deputy Head of Global Equity

Derivations, Managing Director, M&A Arbitrage, Derivatives Arbitrage and

Capital Investments.

Dianne Stoch

Accredited Director

Accountant (Corporate Planner, Senior Account Analyst,

Revenue Planner - Noranda Mines for 18 years)

Chris Bryan

Director - Retired Geologist and Mining Analyst

Previously VP, Director and Portfolio Manager Bolton Tremblay

Mining Analyst /Portfolio Manager Caisse Depot Placement Quebec

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 8

Diversified Mineral Assets

Numerous Owned Properties and Royalties

Assets include over 40

Former Mines

190

Projects

97

Precious Metals

Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium

60

Base Metals & Polymetallic

Copper, Zinc, Lead, Nickel (Gold, Silver)

Specialty Metals & Minerals

33

Talc, Iron, Lithium, Beryl, Magnesium Oxide,

Manganese, Mica, Molybdenum, Rare Earths,

Titanium, Silica, Bismuth, Pyrophyllite, Vanadium,

Antimony, Feldspar, Cobalt, Scandium, Diamond

65

Royalties

2

Active options

Cash payments

Share payments

Exploration & Development expenditures

Gross Metal Royalty

54

Historical or NI 43-101 Resources

Note: Some properties have been combined due to proximity or infill staking

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 9

Diversified Mineral Holdings

Abitibi

Geological Belt

Quebec - Ontario

July 2020

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 10

Globex Property Criteria

GLOBEX MINING PROPERTIES

All GLOBEX properties possess

one or more key attributes:

  • Historical or NI 43-101 Resource
  • Drill intersections of Economic Interest
  • Past production
  • Mineralized showings or drill targets
    • geophysical, geochemical, geological
  • Location on major ore localizing structures or in prolific mining camps
    • ex. Cadillac Break, Porcupine-Destor Break, Noranda, Val d'Or, Joutel, Malartic, Chibougamau and Timmins Mining Camps, etc.

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 11

Growth - Examples

  • Acquiring diversified high potential assets

Francoeur - Arntfield Mines

MONTALEMBERT

DALHOUSIE

ENERGY PROJECTS

Manganese and Vanadium

Francoeur/Arntfield/Lac

Very high grade GOLD values at

Multiple Cu-Ni zones

Fortune Gold Mines

surface in Waswanipi area

over 6 km strike length

New Brunswick and Quebec

TURNER FALLS

DEVIL'S PIKE

SPODUMENE

SCANDIUM

Inferred 100,000 oz

High grade Rare Earth property

Four lithium projects in Quebec

Scandium/Rare Earth

Gold Resource

Property in Quebec

New Brunswick

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 12

Production Potential

Mid

Tennessee

Royalty

Magusi

Deposit

PRODUCTION REVENUE

  • Mid Tennessee Zinc Royalty (Nyrstar)

Production mining and processing started May 2017

$0.90 to $1.099 US/lb Zn - 1% GMR, +$1.10 US/lb - 1.4% GMR

MEDIUM TERM POTENTIAL

  • Rocmec1 (Russian Kid) Gold Mine, Quebec

Underground Development started by Nippon Dragon at the Rocmec1 gold mine located west of Rouyn-Noranda. Resource of 570,000t Measured and Indicated grading 6.32 g/t Au (119,000 oz Au) and 1,512,400t Inferred grading 7.4 g/t Au (359,600 oz Au).

  • Authier Lithium Royalty (Sayona Mining)

Definitive Feasibility Study done. Initial Mine Life +14 years outlined, IRR 33%, +31,000 m drilled, resource 20.94 Mt. Projected approval date 2020?

  • Fayolle Gold Deposit, Quebec

Pit Constrained Indicated Resource: 405,600 t grading 5.42 g/t Au

Underground Indicated Resource: 300,800 t grading 4.17 g/t Au

Calculated using $1,300 US/oz Au, 111,010 oz.Au

Potential production Fall, 2021, Globex 2% NSR

  • Bell Mountain Au, Ag

Eros Resources has been studying putting our Au, Ag deposit in Nevada into production. Globex holds an Advance Royalty and a 3% GMR. Open pit. Heap Leach. Construction to start in 2020.

  • Magusi Cu, Zn, Au, Ag Deposit

Production Scenario completed by third party

Road, power, etc. in place. Ramp portal started.

Exploration

  • By Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
  • By Renforth, Tres-Or, Quebec Precious Metals, Nyrstar, Eldorado Gold Lamaque, Rogue Resources, O3 Resources, Great Thunder, Manganese X Energy, Galway Metals, Opawica, EnerSpar Corp., Vanadium One Energy, Sayona Mining, Pershimex/Dundee Precious Metals, Osisko Mining, Falco Resources, Radisson Resources, Eros Resources, etc.

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 13

Middle Tennessee Mines, USA

Commodity

Proven Ore

Probable Ore

Total Ore

Reserves

Reserves 2017

Reserves 2017

Reserves 2017

(Mt)

0.28

3.18

3.46

Zn (%)

3.30

3.30

3.30

Measured

Indicated

Measured

/Indicated

Inferred Mineral

Resources

Commodity

Mineral

Mineral

Mineral

Resources 2017

Resources 2017

Resources 2017

Resources 2017

(Mt)

0.28

3.86

4.41

16.35

Zn (%)

3.70

3.50

3.50

3.40

  • 3 Mines
    • Gordonville
    • Elmwood
    • Cumberland
    • Stonewall Project
  • Operating for over 50 years
  • Start-upMay 2017
  • Mine life +++ 20 years
    Anticipated average 50,000 t annual zinc concentrate
  • At + $1.10 US zinc price, Globex has a 1.4% Gross Metal Royalty
  • London Warehouse Stocks are extremely low

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 14

Authier - Lithium Royalty Project, Quebec

Simple, Open-Cut Mining Operation

Measured, Indicated and Inferred resources

20,940,000 t @ 1.01% Li20

Simple mining method

Truck and shovel operation

Competitive mining costs

CAD $460 /tonne

US $675 /tonne Sale Price

Low development capex of $89.9 M Life of mine - 14 years

115,000 t/yr 6% Li2 0 concentrate

Sayona Mining Limited Investor Presentation (see disclaimer)

  • Large, thick tabular body

LOM waste to ore ratio 6.95:1

  • Anticipated approval 2020

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 15

Chibougamau Area Royalty Property, Quebec

  • 5 former copper-gold mines
  • 3 extensions of copper-gold mines
  • 2 unmined deposits (1 Cu/Zn and 1 Au/Zn/Ag)
  • Mont Sorcier + 634.1 million tonnes, Iron, Titanium, Vanadium deposits
    NPV 1.7 billion, Concentrate 65% Fe + 0.6% V2O5 Globex Royalty 1% GMR on Iron
    Chibougamau Independent Royalty 2% GMR on Iron and Vanadium
  • Numerous drill-ready targets
  • Globex Royalty 3% GMR

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Historical Production

47.6 Million Tons Copper & Gold

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 16

Chibougamau Area Royalty Property, Quebec

Significant Gold Intersections Within Previous Drilling Surface diamond drill holes Berrigan Property 32G16

Hole #

From

To

Interval

% Zn

% Cu

Au g/t

Ag g/t

A-005

131.4 m

140.2 m

8.8 m

5.70%

6.96 g/t

A-010

97.3 m

105.2 m

7.9 m

4.43%

4.94 g/t

25.36 g/t

A-016

18.9 m

21.2 m

2.3 m

1.51%

6.43 g/t

76.2 m

77.7 m

1.5 m

3.45%

8.91 g/t

A-061

91.6 m

100.6 m

9.0 m

3.76%

0.16%

3.00 g/t

17.24 g/t

107.1 m

115.7 m

8.6 m

6.15%

0.17%

8.14 g/t

39.70 g/t

A-062

59.3 m

61.1 m

1.8 m

6.92%

4.62 g/t

17.14 g/t

A-063

113.7 m

114.3 m

0.6 m

17.55%

49.23 g/t

404.64 g/t

129.4 m

132.8 m

3.4 m

8.86%

8.88 g/t

68.16 g/t

138.9 m

141.5 m

2.6 m

4.69%

4.04 g/t

11.14 g/t

A-065

121.6 m

125.7 m

4.6 m

7.67%

6.08 g/t

21.56 g/t

139.8 m

144.5 m

4.7 m

2.80%

3.55 g/t

7.64 g/t

164.7 m

167.2 m

2.5 m

3.13%

6.95 g/t

15.44 g/t

A-066

100.6 m

101.8 m

1.2 m

22.90%

36.65 g/t

39.73 g/t

159.8 m

168.8 m

9.0 m

6.26%

5.19 g/t

19.60 g/t

A-070

157.1 m

158.2 m

1.1 m

16.75%

10.96 g/t

A-072

188.7 m

190.9 m

2.2 m

5.08%

3.13 g/t

A-073

144.8 m

145.1 m

0.3 m

27.90%

32.88 g/t

A-076

126.3 m

129.8 m

3.5 m

11.07%

3.02 g/t

A-083

94.3 m

96.3 m

2.0 m

4.45%

3.79 g/t

10.34 g/t

119.4 m

132.6 m

13.2 m

4.99%

2.88 g/t

15.91 g/t

A-084

130.3 m

142.8 m

12.5 m

4.58%

5.10 g/t

17.18 g/t

A-086

50.9 m

52.1 m

1.2 m

7.00%

15.07 g/t

59.60 g/t

A-103

56.4 m

59.4 m

3.0 m

5.84%

11.61 g/t

Hole #

From

To

Interval

% Zn

% Cu

Au g/t

Ag g/t

U-02

44.9 m

45.6 m

0.7 m

2.95%

17.81 g/t

89.74 g/t

90.4 m

91.4 m

1.0 m

13.80%

26.72 g/t

58.91 g/t

95.8 m

108.7 m

12.9 m

5.75%

3.11 g/t

15.17 g/t

U-03

8.2 m

16.6 m

8.4 m

13.09%

6.98 g/t

20.71 g/t

49.4 m

64.0 m

14.4 m

8.69%

3.41 g/t

17.49 g/t

U-04

17.4 m

19.7 m

2.3 m

12.77%

4.60 g/t

14.65 g/t

85.9 m

86.6 m

0.7 m

7.05%

37.68 g/t

78.09 g/t

U-09

71.8 m

75.8 m

4.0 m

2.32%

4.32 g/t

12.43 g/t

SU-23

2.8 m

10.6 m

7.8 m

3.98%

3.33 g/t

20.54 g/t

SU-52

0.0 m

5.0 m

5.0 m

3.88%

3.01 g/t

19.82 g/t

SU-59

0.0 m

4.1 m

4.1 m

5.40%

3.51 g/t

31.04 g/t

TA-87-27

31.1 m

32.3 m

1.2 m

5.60%

17.98 g/t

37.33 g/t

TA-87-40

81.1 m

83.5 m

2.4 m

10.05%

2.96 g/t

50.05 g/t

91.4 m

94.2 m

2.8 m

10.82%

3.23 g/t

19.19 g/t

TA-90-50

65.5 m

70.1 m

4.6 m

4.12%

6.78 g/t

10.12 g/t

84.6 m

87.5 m

2.9 m

3.90%

3.20 g/t

95.5 m

106.7 m

11.2 m

10.39%

0.10%

2.54 g/t

19.26 g/t

114.0 m

129.5 m

15.5 m

6.57%

0.10%

8.05 g/t

23.58 g/t

TA-90-51

197.4 m

200.0 m

2.6 m

5.39%

0.21%

3.52 g/t

20.10 g/t

TA-90-52

201.2 m

203.3 m

2.1 m

5.21%

5.70 g/t

11.60 g/t

TA-90-56

81.0 m

84.4 m

3.4 m

5.75%

4.06 g/t

164.4 m

166.9 m

2.5 m

5.23%

6.18 g/t

215.7 m

219.6 m

3.9 m

6.74%

3.95 g/t

TLT-09

247.4 m

249.7 m

2.3 m

4.28 g/t

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 17

C-3 Copper/Gold Zone (Bateman Bay)

McKenzie & Roy Townships, Quebec (NTS 32G/16)

Chibougamau Mining District

Intercepted from surface to 450m (±1,500 ft) vertical High grade copper and gold (some silver and cobalt) Open to depth and along strike (both directions)

Easily accessible by road and near the Town of Chibougamau

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 18

Joutel Compilation Map, Quebec

Two former Copper, Zinc, Silver Mines (Poirier and Joutel Copper)

One Former Gold Mine (Eagle Mine)

Large exploration package including mines, showings and zones of alteration

Known Resources:

Joutel Mine: 242,800 t at 10.37% Zn

Poirier Mine:

West & Q Zones - 1,400,863 T @ 1.24% Cu and 9.77% Zn

East Lens - 300,000 T @ 8.06% Zn

Main Zone - 534,000 T @ 2.5% Cu

Eagle Gold Mine: 277,710 t @ 5.83 g/t Au + 11 km of Eagle/Telbel Gold Mines Horizon

Note: All resources are historical and do not conform to current

NI 43-101 standards and thus should not be relied upon

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.

JOUTEL PROJECTS (32E08-09-10)

Joutel, Poirier, Rainboth and Valrennes Twps, QC

January 2020

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 19

Magusi-Fabie Bay Property, Quebec

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 20

Francoeur/Arntfield/Lac Fortune Gold Mines Property 2020 Focus

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 21

Coarse Visible Gold - Lac Fortune Gold Mine

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 22

Francoeur Mine Infrastructure

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 23

Montalembert Project, Quebec

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 24

Parbec Royalty Property

Renforth Resources Inc.

Located approximately 5 km along strike to the Northwest of the large Canadian Malartic Gold Mine

Underground access via a 580 m ramp

April 2020 Mineral Resource:

104,500 oz Au Indicated Resource

177,300 oz Au Inferred Resource

Globex retains 3% GMR

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 25

Cadillac-Malartic Mining Camp, Quebec

  • Historic resources have not been verified by Globex's geologists and should not be relied upon.

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 26

Cadillac Gold Camp, Quebec

(Wood-Pandora Joint Venture)

*Ref. Agnico Eagle Mines

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 27

Duquesne West, Quebec (50%)

  • Multiple gold zones adjoining and related to the Porcupine Destor Break
  • Many gold zones open to depth

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 28

Ramp Project - Whittle Pit Design 2016 - 5 Zone

Source: RJK Exploration Ltd. 2016. Historical Non NI 43-101 Resources

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 29

Rivière Opinaca Property Baie James, Quebec

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 30

Crater Lake Property NTS 13M/05, Quebec

Scandium Property

Used in aluminium alloys in the automotive, aerospace, fuel-cell industries and sports equipment.

Facilitates welding of aluminium, eliminating rivets.

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 31

Santa Anna Property, Quebec

Surface exposed gold in high silica zones

Potential open pit? Potential fluxing ore?

Accessible by paved and gravel, all season roads

Minimal strip ratio Coarse free gold

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 32

Timmins Talc-Magnesite Project, Ontario

Resource

100m

50m

Resource Category

Tonnage (t)

Magnesite (%)

Talc (%)

Indicated

12,728,000

52.1

35.4

Inferred

18,778,000

53.1

31.7

NI 43-101 resources

  • Open-pittabledeposit
  • Simple separation metallurgy
  • No environmental negatives (Arsenic, asbestos, etc.)
  • High quality (brightness) talc targeting highest value market niches - Plastics, cosmetics, etc.
  • Near Timmins, Ontario
    (Skilled labour, transport, energy, etc)
  • Saleable secondary product - MgO
  • Targeting Wallboard Market among others
  • Long mine life (+100 years)
  • Mining Lease in place

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 33

Feldspar Property, Johan Beetz, Quebec

  • Globex's Holdings
    • 2.5 % Gross Metal Royalty
  • Potassic Feldspar
    • Large historical resource
    • Projected NA demand by 2020 is 250,000 tonnes

Imported from Europe

  • Principal Uses
    Ceramics
    Tempered Glass

EnerSpar Corp - TSXV :ENER FSE : 5E0

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 34

Bräunsdorf Silver Project, Germany

Approximately US $500,000,000 of historic SILVER production

750 Years of Intermittent Production

No Modern Exploration

Under Option to Excellon Resources Inc.

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 35

Unique Investment Opportunity

Principal Exploration Office

  • FEW SHARES outstanding and history of minimal stock dilution
  • EXPERIENCED, fiscally prudent management
  • INCOME from Royalties and Options
  • WE OWN our property interests and exploration assets (offices, core facility, vehicles, core library, etc.)
  • NO DEBT, funds available for exploration
  • LOW Political Risk
    • Based in North America - QC, ON, NS, NB, Nev., Tenn., Wash. and Saxony Germany
  • SPECIALIZED, Experienced Board of Directors
    • 3 senior geologists
    • 1 mining accountant
    • 1 senior finance professional

GMX (TSX) - GLBXF (OTCQX International) - G1MN (Frankfurt)

Exploration - Diversification - Mining - Royalties | 36

Thank You

Danke Merci

Meegwetch

www.globexmining.com

Disclaimer

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 17:43:08 UTC
