Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Globus Maritime Limited    GLBS   MHY272654077

GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED

(GLBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globus Maritime Announces Filing of its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20–F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 07:28pm EDT

GLYFADA, Greece, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the “Company," “we,” or “our”), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F that contains the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be found on the Company’s website at www.globusmaritime.gr under Investor Relations.

Alternatively, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by request to Globus’ Investor Relations Advisor at:

Capital Link Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169 USA
Tel: (+) 1 212 661 7566
Email: globus@capitallink.com

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of five dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 Dwt and a weighted average age of 11.8 years as of December 31, 2019.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited+30 210 960 8300
Athanasios Feidakis a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr 
  
Capital Link – New York +1 212 661 7566
Nicolas Bornozis globus@capitallink.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED
03/13GLOBUS MARITIME : March 13, 2020 - Globus Maritime Announces Waiver of Maturity ..
PU
03/13Globus maritime announces waiver of maturity date of convertible note
GL
03/06GLOBUS MARITIME : March 6, 2020 - Globus Maritime Limited Announces Receipt of N..
PU
03/06Globus Maritime Limited Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency
GL
2019GLOBUS MARITIME : December 9, 2019 - Globus Maritime Limited Reports Financial R..
PU
2019Globus Maritime Limited Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine-Mo..
GL
2019GLOBUS MARITIME : December 3, 2019 - Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release o..
PU
2019Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of Third Quarter and Nine Months 20..
GL
2019GLOBUS MARITIME : October 10, 2019 - Globus Maritime Announces Results of Annual..
PU
2019Globus Maritime Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 2,67 M
Chart GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Globus Maritime Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,61  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Athanasios K. Feidakis President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Athanasios Georgios Feidakis Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Owen Parry Independent Director
Ioannis Kazantzidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Olga Lambrianidou Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED-27.12%3
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-39.63%16 419
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-14.25%12 721
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.49%6 078
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-0.54%4 068
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-3.92%2 456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group