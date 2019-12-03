Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Globus Maritime Limited    GLBS   MHY272654077

GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED

(GLBS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globus Maritime : December 3, 2019 - Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of Third Quarter and Nine Months 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:43pm EST

GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED

GLOBUS MARITIME SETS DATE FOR THE RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER

AND NINE MONTHS 2019 RESULTS

Glyfada, Greece, December 3, 2019 - Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three and nine months period ended September 30, 2019, after the market closes in New York on Monday December 9, 2019.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus's subsidiaries own and operate 5 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 DWT and a weighted average age of 11.6 years as of September 30, 2019.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited

+30 210 960 8300

Athanasios Feidakis

a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr

Capital Link - New York

+1 212 661 7566

Nicolas Bornozis

globus@capitallink.com

Registered office: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island,

P.O. Box 1405, Majuro, Marshall Islands MH 96960

Comminucations Address: c/o Globus Shipmanagement Corp. 128 Vouliagmenis Avenue, 3rd Floor, 166 74 Glyfada, Greece

Tel: +30 210 9608300, Fax: +30 210 9608359, e-mail:info@globusmaritime.gr www.globusmaritime.gr

Disclaimer

Globus Maritime Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 21:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED
04:43pGLOBUS MARITIME : December 3, 2019 - Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release o..
PU
04:06pGlobus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of Third Quarter and Nine Months 20..
GL
10/10GLOBUS MARITIME : October 10, 2019 - Globus Maritime Announces Results of Annual..
PU
10/10Globus Maritime Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
09/27Globus Maritime Limited Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Six-Mon..
GL
08/27Globus Maritime Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
07/01Globus Maritime Limited Announces Closing of $37 Million Loan
GL
06/11Globus Maritime Limited Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March..
GL
06/07Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
05/02Globus Maritime Announces Conversion of Debt and Issuance of Shares
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capitalization 5,96 M
Chart GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Globus Maritime Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,35  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Athanasios K. Feidakis President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Athanasios Georgios Feidakis Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Owen Parry Independent Director
Ioannis Kazantzidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Olga Lambrianidou Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED-53.13%6
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S31.11%27 483
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT218.75%13 914
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.37%7 494
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.26.35%3 227
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED18.63%2 992
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group