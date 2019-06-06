Glorious Property : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Glorious Property Holdings Limited

恒盛地產控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00845)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board of the directors (the "Board") of Glorious Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 6 June 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 30 April 2019 were approved by the shareholders of the Company by poll. The number of shares represented by votes for and against the respective resolutions at the AGM was as follows:

NUMBER OF VOTES (%) ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS For Against 1. To consider and approve the audited 6,079,669,093 6,947,520 financial statements of the Company (99.885856%) (0.114144%) and the reports of the directors and the auditor for the year ended 31 December 2018. 2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Yan Zhi Rong as an 5,520,012,613 566,024,000 executive director of the Company. (90.699629%) (9.300371%) (b) To re-elect Mr. Han Ping as an 5,515,141,093 570,884,520 independent non-executive director (90.619748%) (9.380252%) of the Company. 3. To authorise the board of directors of 5,519,959,613 566,076,000 the Company to fix the remuneration for (90.698773%) (9.301227%) all directors.

1