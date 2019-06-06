Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Glorious Property Holdings Ltd    0845   KYG3940K1058

GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD

(0845)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/05
0.39 HKD   +2.63%
06:53aGLORIOUS PROPERTY : Poll results of annual general meeting
PU
03/28GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Postponement of board meeting
PU
03/13GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Positive profit alert
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glorious Property : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 06:53am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Glorious Property Holdings Limited

恒盛地產控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00845)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board of the directors (the "Board") of Glorious Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 6 June 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 30 April 2019 were approved by the shareholders of the Company by poll. The number of shares represented by votes for and against the respective resolutions at the AGM was as follows:

NUMBER OF VOTES (%)

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

For

Against

1.

To consider and approve the audited

6,079,669,093

6,947,520

financial statements of the Company

(99.885856%)

(0.114144%)

and the reports of the directors and the

auditor for the year ended 31 December

2018.

2.

(a) To re-elect Mr. Yan Zhi Rong as an

5,520,012,613

566,024,000

executive director of the Company.

(90.699629%)

(9.300371%)

(b) To re-elect Mr. Han Ping as an

5,515,141,093

570,884,520

independent non-executive director

(90.619748%)

(9.380252%)

of the Company.

3.

To authorise the board of directors of

5,519,959,613

566,076,000

the Company to fix the remuneration for

(90.698773%)

(9.301227%)

all directors.

1

NUMBER OF VOTES (%)

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

For

Against

4.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as

6,086,032,613

3,000

auditor and to authorise the board of

(99.999951%)

(0.000049%)

directors of the Company to fix its

remuneration.

5.

A.

To grant a general mandate to the

5,376,045,951

710,570,662

board of directors of the Company

(88.325687%)

(11.674313%)

to allot, issue and deal with

additional shares of the Company

not exceeding 20% of the issued

share capital of the Company as at

the date of passing of this

resolution.

B.

To grant a general mandate to the

5,520,590,613

566,026,000

board of directors of the Company

(90.700482%)

(9.299518%)

to repurchase shares of the

Company not exceeding 10% of

the issued share capital of the

Company as at the date of passing

of this resolution.

C. To extend,

conditional

upon

the

5,376,046,951

710,569,662

above resolution nos. 5A and 5B

(88.325704%)

(11.674296%)

being duly passed, the general

mandate to allot shares of the

Company by adding the aggregate

nominal

amount

of

the

repurchased shares.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions at the AGM.

Notes:

  1. As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 7,792,645,623 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM.
  2. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM.
  3. There were no shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the
    "Listing Rules").

2

  1. No shareholders of the Company were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM.
  2. No shareholders of the Company have indicated in the circular of the Company dated 30 April 2019 containing the notice of the AGM that they intend to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.
  3. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar in
    Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Glorious Property Holdings Limited

Cheng Ka Hang, Francis

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Ding Xiang Yang, Xia Jing Hua and Yan Zhi Rong; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Prof. Liu Tao, Messrs. Wo Rui Fang and Han Ping.

3

Disclaimer

Glorious Property Holdings Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 10:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS
06:53aGLORIOUS PROPERTY : Poll results of annual general meeting
PU
04/01GLORIOUS PROPERTY : PPT year net turns profit at RMB525.29m
AQ
03/28GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Postponement of board meeting
PU
03/13GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Positive profit alert
PU
2017GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Clarification announcement
PU
2017GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Profit warning
PU
2016GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Change of address of headquarter and principal place of busi..
PU
2016GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Update on the possible privatisation pursuant to rule 3.7 of..
PU
2016GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Update on the possible privatisation pursuant to rule 3.7 of..
PU
2016GLORIOUS PROPERTY : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
More news
Chart GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Glorious Property Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xiang Yang Ding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Hua Xia Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director & VP
Zhi Rong Yan Executive Director
Rui Fang Wo Independent Non-Executive Director
Ping Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD-3.70%388
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.70%45 676
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.1.12%38 358
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-12.68%34 059
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.89%29 000
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.46%28 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About