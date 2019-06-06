Glorious Property : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
06/06/2019 | 06:53am EDT
Glorious Property Holdings Limited
恒盛地產控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00845)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The board of the directors (the "Board") of Glorious Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 6 June 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 30 April 2019 were approved by the shareholders of the Company by poll. The number of shares represented by votes for and against the respective resolutions at the AGM was as follows:
NUMBER OF VOTES (%)
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
For
Against
1.
To consider and approve the audited
6,079,669,093
6,947,520
financial statements of the Company
(99.885856%)
(0.114144%)
and the reports of the directors and the
auditor for the year ended 31 December
2018.
2.
(a) To re-elect Mr. Yan Zhi Rong as an
5,520,012,613
566,024,000
executive director of the Company.
(90.699629%)
(9.300371%)
(b) To re-elect Mr. Han Ping as an
5,515,141,093
570,884,520
independent non-executive director
(90.619748%)
(9.380252%)
of the Company.
3.
To authorise the board of directors of
5,519,959,613
566,076,000
the Company to fix the remuneration for
(90.698773%)
(9.301227%)
all directors.
NUMBER OF VOTES (%)
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
For
Against
4.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as
6,086,032,613
3,000
auditor and to authorise the board of
(99.999951%)
(0.000049%)
directors of the Company to fix its
remuneration.
5.
A.
To grant a general mandate to the
5,376,045,951
710,570,662
board of directors of the Company
(88.325687%)
(11.674313%)
to allot, issue and deal with
additional shares of the Company
not exceeding 20% of the issued
share capital of the Company as at
the date of passing of this
resolution.
B.
To grant a general mandate to the
5,520,590,613
566,026,000
board of directors of the Company
(90.700482%)
(9.299518%)
to repurchase shares of the
Company not exceeding 10% of
the issued share capital of the
Company as at the date of passing
of this resolution.
C. To extend,
conditional
upon
the
5,376,046,951
710,569,662
above resolution nos. 5A and 5B
(88.325704%)
(11.674296%)
being duly passed, the general
mandate to allot shares of the
Company by adding the aggregate
nominal
amount
of
the
repurchased shares.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions at the AGM.
Notes:
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 7,792,645,623 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM.
There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM.
There were no shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
No shareholders of the Company were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM.
No shareholders of the Company have indicated in the circular of the Company dated 30 April 2019 containing the notice of the AGM that they intend to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar in
Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
By order of the Board
Glorious Property Holdings Limited
Cheng Ka Hang, Francis
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 6 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Ding Xiang Yang, Xia Jing Hua and Yan Zhi Rong; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Prof. Liu Tao, Messrs. Wo Rui Fang and Han Ping.
