GLORIOUS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD

(0845)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/12
0.35 HKD   -2.78%
2018DELETED : DELETED: Rating Action: Moody's withdraws Glorious Property Holdings Limited's rating
AQ
2017GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Clarification announcement
PU
2017GLORIOUS PROPERTY : Profit warning
PU
Glorious Property : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

03/13/2019 | 09:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Glorious Property Holdings Limited 㛬ସήପછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00845)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Glorious Property Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018, as compared to a loss attributable to the owners of the Company of RMB2,608,618,000 for the year ended 31 December 2017. The Group's expected profit was primarily attributable to the significant increase in revenue recognised for the year ended 31 December 2018 as a result of the increase in total area of the properties completed and delivered by the Group in 2018 and the significant increase in the average selling price of the properties delivered.

As the Company is still in the process of preparing and finalising the consolidated financial information of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Company's management according to the unaudited management accounts of the Group which has not been confirmed or audited by the auditor of the Company. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should read the Group's results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2018 carefully, which will be published on 28 March 2019.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Glorious Property Holdings Limited

Cheng Ka Hang, Francis

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Ding Xiang Yang, Xia Jing Hua and Yan Zhi Rong; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Prof. Liu Tao, Messrs. Wo Rui Fang and Han Ping.

Disclaimer

Glorious Property Holdings Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 13:23:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Xiang Yang Ding Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Hua Xia Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director & VP
Zhi Rong Yan Executive Director
Rui Fang Wo Independent Non-Executive Director
Ping Han Independent Non-Executive Director
