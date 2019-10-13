Glorious Property : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT LOAN FACILITIES AND PROVISION OF CORPORATE GUARANTEE

Interest rate:Floating interest rate, with the floor rate to be 3.15% above the five-year LPR (to be adjusted on each anniversary date of the drawdown of the Loan)

Term of the Loan: Ten (10) years commencing from 14 October 2019 and expiring on 12 October 2029 (both days inclusive)

Purpose of the Loan: To be used as working capital of the Group

Guarantee of the Loan: 1. Shanghai Penghui, as the borrower, provides property pledge as security. As a condition for granting the Loan of Bank of Nanjing, Shanghai Penghui and Bank of Nanjing on the same day entered into the Pledge Agreement, pursuant to which Shanghai Penghui, as the pledger, provides pledge as security on its properties over which it has either full ownership or entitlement to dispose of in accordance with the law.

2. The Company provides joint liability guarantee on the Loan (see below for details).

PROVISION OF CORPORATE GUARANTEE

As another condition for granting the Loan of Bank of Nanjing, the Company and Bank of Nanjing on the same day entered into the Guarantee Agreement, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to jointly guarantee the obligations of repayment and liabilities of Shanghai Penghui under the Loan Agreement, including (i) a total principal amount of RMB500,000,000; and (ii) interests under the Loan Agreement (including compound interest and penalty interest), liquidated damages, compensation and the costs for recovering debts under the Loan Agreement by Bank of Nanjing (including but not limited to litigation costs, arbitration fees, property preservation fees, legal fees, etc.).

GENERAL

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Bank of Nanjing and its ultimate beneficial owners is a third-party financial institution independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).

None of the Loan Agreement, Guarantee Agreement and Pledge Agreement constitutes a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, nor a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

All the terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement, Guarantee Agreement and Pledge Agreement are arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the parties thereto. The Directors believe that terms of the Loan Agreement, Guarantee Agreement and Pledge Agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the shareholders of the Company as a whole.