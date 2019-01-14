Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  GLORY LTD.    6457   JP3274400005

GLORY LTD. (6457)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
2012Carlyle says U.S. best place to invest, reports profit
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GLORY : Offers More Choices for All Retail Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 11:01am EST

GLORY, the global market leader* for point of sale and back office retail cash recycling, continues to offer new products to provide a seamless fit for every business when making the move to cash automation.

Today, Glory announced two additions to its robust CASHINFINITY suite of retail cash automation products: Glory CASHINFINITY CI-50 and CI-30B. Both products offer new advanced features that fit to unique situations.

Glory manufactures a range of CASHINFINITY cash recycling solutions to support all retail segments and footprints from convenience stores and quick service restaurants through specialist retailers to large format stores and hypermarkets. Handling both notes and coins, they include the CI-10 and CI-50 for the point of sale; CI-30, CI-100CI-200 and CI-300 for the cash office as well as supporting software and business consulting services.

Around the world, cash in circulation continues to rise and remains an important payment choice for consumers in store. Retailers looking to increase efficiency, improve cash security, reduce staff stress and release time and resources to deliver better customer experiences are automating the cash processes across their stores.

While cash acceptance solutions have been deployed for many years, more recently retailers are seeing the performance benefits provided by cash recyclers. These include: reduced time for float preparation and end of day cash reconciliation, reduced cash shrinkage, enhanced counterfeit detection and optimized cash collection / delivery scheduling all supported by Glory’s long tradition of quality.

Siôn Roberts, Executive Vice President for Glory’s retail business in the Americas, commented: “Glory is excited to help retail businesses drive efficiency and build the customer experience with the use of our cash recyclers. These new products provide two additional solutions to our CASHINFINITY portfolio and additional customer choices to enabling these benefits.”

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 9,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities worldwide, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

*Based on overall retail cash recycler market share of 41% from the 2018 Retail Cash Automation study authored by strategic research and consulting firm RBR.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLORY LTD.
11:01aGLORY : Offers More Choices for All Retail Businesses
BU
08:01aGLORY : AMC Theatres® Transforms their Box Office with GLORY Cash Automation Sol..
BU
2018GLORY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018GLORY : PB Boulangerie Bistro Enhances Customer Experience with GLORY Cash Autom..
BU
2018GLORY : Receives Multiple 2018 Red Dot Awards for Product Design
BU
2018GLORY : to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald's Worldwide Conference
BU
2018GLORY LTD. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
2018GLORY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018GLORY : ANZ Selects GLORY to Provide Teller Cash Recycler Solutions and Services
BU
2018GLORY : Millenniumbcp Deploys GLORY TellerInfinity™ Solution as Part of It..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 239 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 12 000 M
Finance 2019 43 000 M
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 13,45
P/E ratio 2020 12,86
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 177 B
Chart GLORY LTD.
Duration : Period :
GLORY LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLORY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3 023  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hirokazu Onoe President & Representative Director
Motozumi Miwa Representative Director, VP & Head-Administration
Shigetoshi Mabuchi Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Hideo Onoe Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLORY LTD.6.67%1 632
CANON INC5.48%37 550
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP5.76%20 931
RICOH CO LTD3.63%7 455
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION7.43%5 940
XEROX CORP12.04%5 216
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.