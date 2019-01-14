GLORY : Offers More Choices for All Retail Businesses

GLORY, the global market leader* for point of sale and back
office retail cash recycling, continues to offer new products to provide
a seamless fit for every business when making the move to cash
automation.
Today, Glory announced two additions to its robust CASHINFINITY™
suite of retail cash automation products: Glory CASHINFINITY CI-50
and CI-30B.
Both products offer new advanced features that fit to unique situations.
Glory manufactures a range of CASHINFINITY cash recycling solutions to
support all retail segments and footprints from convenience stores and
quick service restaurants through specialist retailers to large format
stores and hypermarkets. Handling both notes and coins, they include the CI-10
and CI-50
for the point of sale; CI-30,
CI-100, CI-200
and CI-300
for the cash office as well as supporting software and business
consulting services.
Around the world, cash in circulation continues to rise and remains an
important payment choice for consumers in store. Retailers looking to
increase efficiency, improve cash security, reduce staff stress and
release time and resources to deliver better customer experiences are
automating the cash processes across their stores.
While cash acceptance solutions have been deployed for many years, more
recently retailers are seeing the performance benefits provided by cash
recyclers. These include: reduced time for float preparation and end of
day cash reconciliation, reduced cash shrinkage, enhanced counterfeit
detection and optimized cash collection / delivery scheduling all
supported by Glory’s long tradition of quality.
Siôn Roberts, Executive Vice President for Glory’s retail business in
the Americas, commented: “Glory is excited to help retail businesses
drive efficiency and build the customer experience with the use of our
cash recyclers. These new products provide two additional solutions to
our CASHINFINITY portfolio and additional customer choices to enabling
these benefits.”
About GLORY
As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the
financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence
that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger
business.
Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help
businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement
and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage
with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals —
enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more
rewarding customer experience.
Employing over 9,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and
manufacturing facilities worldwide, GLORY is built on a rich
customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred
years.
For further information please visit www.glory-global.com
or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.
*Based on overall retail cash recycler market share of 41%
from the 2018 Retail Cash Automation study authored by strategic
research and consulting firm RBR.
