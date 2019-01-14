GLORY : Offers More Choices for All Retail Businesses

GLORY, the global market leader* for point of sale and back office retail cash recycling, continues to offer new products to provide a seamless fit for every business when making the move to cash automation.

Today, Glory announced two additions to its robust CASHINFINITY™ suite of retail cash automation products: Glory CASHINFINITY CI-50 and CI-30B. Both products offer new advanced features that fit to unique situations.

Glory manufactures a range of CASHINFINITY cash recycling solutions to support all retail segments and footprints from convenience stores and quick service restaurants through specialist retailers to large format stores and hypermarkets. Handling both notes and coins, they include the CI-10 and CI-50 for the point of sale; CI-30, CI-100, CI-200 and CI-300 for the cash office as well as supporting software and business consulting services.

Around the world, cash in circulation continues to rise and remains an important payment choice for consumers in store. Retailers looking to increase efficiency, improve cash security, reduce staff stress and release time and resources to deliver better customer experiences are automating the cash processes across their stores.

While cash acceptance solutions have been deployed for many years, more recently retailers are seeing the performance benefits provided by cash recyclers. These include: reduced time for float preparation and end of day cash reconciliation, reduced cash shrinkage, enhanced counterfeit detection and optimized cash collection / delivery scheduling all supported by Glory’s long tradition of quality.

Siôn Roberts, Executive Vice President for Glory’s retail business in the Americas, commented: “Glory is excited to help retail businesses drive efficiency and build the customer experience with the use of our cash recyclers. These new products provide two additional solutions to our CASHINFINITY portfolio and additional customer choices to enabling these benefits.”

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 9,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities worldwide, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

*Based on overall retail cash recycler market share of 41% from the 2018 Retail Cash Automation study authored by strategic research and consulting firm RBR.

