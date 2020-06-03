Log in
GLORY LTD.

(6457)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/02
2512 JPY   +2.87%
12:17aGLORY : Material for Conference Call (1.8MB)
PU
05/29GLORY : Notice of the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/26GLORY LTD. : annual earnings release
Glory : Material for Conference Call (1.8MB)

06/03/2020

GLORY LTD.

Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

1

Consolidated Financial Results

4

Measures in FY2020

P3

  • 1) Performance Overview (Y-on-Y)

    1 Measures in FY2020

    P 21

  • 2) Factors of Operating Income Change

  • 3) Sales & Operating Income by Business Segment

P4

P5

2 Domestic business

3 Overseas business

4 New business

P 22

P 25

P 28

5 Strategic Investments

2 Details of Performance

1) Sales & Operating Income by Business

Segment

P.7

References

- The fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

P 31

P.32

2) Capital Expenditures, etc. P.13

3) Shareholder Returns P.14

3

Current situation

Impact of COVID-19

1 Impact of COVID-19

Sales & Operating Income by Business

Segment (vs. Forecast)

Quarterly Sales & Operating Income by Business

Segment

Consolidated Statement of Income /

2 Status of overseas regions

Status of domestic segments and production facilities

3 Financial Forecast & Dividend for FY2020

P 16

P 17

P 19

Statement of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Balance Sheet Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

1

Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019

Performance Overview Year-on-Year

Net Sales

Sales were higher in all segments without Financial Market.

Income

Sales and operating income decreased year-on year due to the large-scale demand of the previous year having run its course in Financial Market.

FY2018

(Millions of yen)

FY2019

Y-on-Y

Full year

Ratio

Full year

Ratio

Net Sales

235,762100.0%

224,170100.0%

-4.9%

Maintenance Sevices

68,19728.9%

71,09931.7%

+4.3%

Operating IncomeOrdinary Income

20,57620,575

8.7%

8.7%

17,92715,657

8.0%

7.0%

-12.9% -23.9%

Net Income Attributable to

Owners of Parent

12,256

5.2%

8,961

4.0%

-26.9%

*

EBITDA

33,14314.1%

31,86514.2%

-3.9%

Exchange

US$

111

109

rate

Euro

128

121

*EBITDA=Operating income(loss) + Depreciation and amortization + Goodwill amortization

Factors of Operating Income Change

(Millions of Yen)

Operating income decreased due to decrease in sales

Operating margin

8.7%

Effect of Sales decrease

FY2018

FY2019

Details of Performance

Sales and Operating Income by Business Segment

(vs. Previous year)

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 04:10:06 UTC
EPS Revisions
