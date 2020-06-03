Glory : Material for Conference Call (1.8MB)

GLORY LTD.
Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
|
1
|
Consolidated Financial Results
|
4
|
Measures in FY2020
P3
-
1) Performance Overview (Y-on-Y)
1） Measures in FY2020
P 21
-
2) Factors of Operating Income Change
-
3) Sales & Operating Income by Business Segment
P4
P5
2） Domestic business
3） Overseas business
4） New business
P 22
P 25
P 28
5） Strategic Investments
2 Details of Performance
1) Sales & Operating Income by Business
Segment
P.7
References
- The fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
P 31
P.32
2) Capital Expenditures, etc. P.13
3) Shareholder Returns P.14
Current situation
～ Impact of COVID-19 ～
1） Impact of COVID-19
・ Sales & Operating Income by Business
Segment (vs. Forecast)
・ Quarterly Sales & Operating Income by Business
Segment
・Consolidated Statement of Income /
2） Status of overseas regions
Status of domestic segments and production facilities
3） Financial Forecast & Dividend for FY2020
P 16
P 17
P 19
Statement of Comprehensive Income ・ Consolidated Balance Sheet ・ Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Consolidated Financial Results for FY2019
Performance Overview Year-on-Year
Sales were higher in all segments without Financial Market.
Sales and operating income decreased year-on year due to the large-scale demand of the previous year having run its course in Financial Market.
FY2018
(Millions of yen)
FY2019
Y-on-Y
Full year
Ratio
Full year
Ratio
Net Sales
235,762100.0%
224,170100.0%
-4.9%
Maintenance Sevices
68,19728.9%
71,09931.7%
+4.3%
Operating IncomeOrdinary Income
20,57620,575
8.7%
8.7%
17,92715,657
8.0%
7.0%
-12.9% -23.9%
Net Income Attributable to
Owners of Parent
12,256
5.2%
8,961
4.0%
-26.9%
*
EBITDA
33,14314.1%
31,86514.2%
-3.9%
|
Exchange
|
US$
|
|
111
|
|
109
|
rate
|
Euro
|
|
128
|
|
121
*EBITDA=Operating income(loss) + Depreciation and amortization + Goodwill amortization
Factors of Operating Income Change
(Millions of Yen)
Operating income decreased due to decrease in sales
Operating margin
（8.7%）
Effect of Sales decrease
FY2018
FY2019
Details of Performance
Sales and Operating Income by Business Segment
(vs. Previous year)