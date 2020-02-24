Glory : Notice of Execution of Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Shares of Acrelec Group S.A.S. (130KB)

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY)
February 25, 2020
News Release
Company name:
GLORY LTD.
Representative:
Motozumi Miwa, President
Headquarters:
3-1, Shimoteno 1-chome,Himeji,
Hyogo, JAPAN
Securities Code:
6457
Stock Exchange:
Tokyo (1st Section)
Accounting Term:
March
Notice of Execution of Share Purchase Agreement
to Acquire Shares of Acrelec Group S.A.S.
GLORY LTD. hereby announces that all the shareholders of Acrelec Group S.A.S. ("Acrelec") have accepted the proposed acquisition by Glory Global Solutions (International) Ltd., a GLORY's subsidiary, of 80% of the outstanding shares of Acrelec, which was released on January 31, 2020, and that the share purchase agreement was executed on February 24, 2020.
Completion of the acquisition is subject to all regulatory clearances under the applicable laws in all relevant jurisdictions.
About GLORY LTD.
GLORY LTD., headquartered in Himeji, Japan, is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of money handling machines and systems. GLORY provides a variety of products such as money handling machines, cash management systems, vending machines, automatic service equipment, and cash management solutions that are built on its leading-edge recognition/identification and mechatronics technology. Committed to meet society's wide-ranging needs, GLORY serves the financial, retail, vending machine, amusement and gaming industries in over 100 countries around the world. GLORY employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide. For more information about GLORY, please visit GLORY Group website at
https://www.glory-global.com/
