MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Glory Ltd.    6457   JP3274400005

GLORY LTD.

(6457)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glory : The 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held

06/26/2020 | 03:09am EDT
No. 1　Distribution of Dividends of Surplus
No. 2　Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
No. 3　Election of Eight (8) Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
No. 4　Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
No. 5　Determination of the Amount of Cash Compensation for Directors who are not

Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

No. 6　Determination of the Amount of Cash Compensation for Directors who are

Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

No. 7　Determination of the Amount and Other Contents of Performance-Based Stock

Compensation Plan for Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Disclaimer

GLORY Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 07:08:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 229 B 2 134 M 2 134 M
Net income 2020 10 557 M 98,6 M 98,6 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 150 B 1 398 M 1 400 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 9 217
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart GLORY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Glory Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLORY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 833,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 480,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Motozumi Miwa President & Representative Director
Hirokazu Onoe Chairman
Yukihiro Fujikawa Executive Officer & GM-Finance & Accounting
Shigetoshi Mabuchi Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hideo Onoe Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLORY LTD.-25.08%1 398
CANON INC.-24.54%22 223
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.07%17 673
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-33.31%5 604
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-13.47%4 790
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-26.04%4 174
