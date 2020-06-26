Glory : The 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held

No. 1 Distribution of Dividends of Surplus
No. 2 Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
No. 3 Election of Eight (8) Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
No. 4 Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
No. 5 Determination of the Amount of Cash Compensation for Directors who are not
Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
No. 6 Determination of the Amount of Cash Compensation for Directors who are
Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
No. 7 Determination of the Amount and Other Contents of Performance-Based Stock
Compensation Plan for Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
