Glory Sun Financial : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01282)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of Glory Sun Land Group Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Units 1908 to 1909, 19/F, Tower 2, Lippo Centre, No.89 Queensway, Hong Kong on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with our without amendment(s), the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. ''THAT

the Amended Sale and Purchase Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 29 November 2019 (the '' Circular '' ), a copy of which is tabled at the meeting and marked '' A '' and initialled by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed in all respects; and any one director of the Company (the '' Director '' ) be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to do all such further acts and things and to sign and execute all such other or further documents and to take all such steps which in the opinion of the Director may be necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the Amended Sale and Purchase Agreement or the transactions contemplated thereunder as aforesaid. ''

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board

Glory Sun Financial Group Limited

Yao Jianhui

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019