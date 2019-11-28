Glory Sun Financial : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號：01282)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通 知 信 函

29 November 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder(s),

Glory Sun Financial Group Limited (the ''Company'')

Notification of publication of the circular of the Company relating to the Major and Connected Transaction in relation to the Acquisition of Entire Equity Interest in the Target Company (''Current Corporate Communications'')

The Company's Current Corporate Communications (both English and Chinese versions) are available on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (''HKEx'') at www.hkexnews.hkand the Company at www.hk1282.com. Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's corporate communications(Note) published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies thereof may request the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications. Shareholders for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website will upon request in writing promptly be sent the Current Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

If you want to receive printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form. You do not need to affix a stamp when returning if posted in Hong Kong, otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send your request to hk1282-ecom@hktricorglobal.com. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.hk1282.com, or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that you are entitled to change your choice as to the means of receipt of the Company's future corporate communications at any time by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar or sending a notice to hk1282-ecom@hktricorglobal.com.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Glory Sun Financial Group Limited

Note: Corporate communications include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

致各位非登記股東：

寶新金融集團有限公司（「本公司」）

有關收購目標公司之全部股權的主要及關連交易之本公司通函之發佈通知（「是次公司通訊」）

本 公 司 之 是 次 公 司 通 訊（英 文 及 中 文 版 本）已 登 載 於 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司（「香 港 交 易 所」）網 站www.hkexnews.hk及 本 公 司 網 站 www.hk1282.com。凡選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽登載於本公司網站之本公司公司通訊（附註）以代替收取印刷本之股東，均可要求索取是次 公司通訊之印刷本。股東如因任何理由於收取或接收於本公司網站登載之是次公司通訊時遇有困難，可提出書面要求，即可獲免費發 送是次公司通訊的印刷本。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 是 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本，請 填 妥 在 本 函 背 頁 的 申 請 表 格，並 利 用 申 請 表 格 底 部 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 之 香 港 股 份 過 戶登記分處卓佳證券登記有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心54 樓）。如 閣下在香港投寄，毋需貼上郵票，否則請貼上適

當 的 郵 票。 閣 下 亦 可 電 郵 至hk1282-ecom@hktricorglobal.com提 出 要 求。申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站www.hk1282.com或 香 港 交 易 所 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

請 注 意 閣 下 有 權 隨 時 透 過 本 公 司 之 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 預 先 給 予 本 公 司 合 理 時 間 的 書 面 通 知， 或 電 郵 至 hk1282-ecom@hktricorglobal.com，以更改 閣下對本公司日後發表的公司通訊之收取方式之選擇。

如 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請致電卓佳證券登記有限公司諮詢熱線(852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外） 上午九時正至下午五時正。

寶新金融集團有限公司

謹啟

二零一九年十一月二十九日