GLORY SUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(1282)
Glory Sun Financial : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders

11/28/2019 | 06:53pm EST

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號：01282)

NOTIFICATION LETTER   通 知 信 函

29 November 2019

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder(s),

Glory Sun Financial Group Limited (the ''Company'')

  • Notification of publication of the circular of the Company relating to the Major and Connected Transaction in relation to the Acquisition of Entire Equity Interest in the Target Company (''Current Corporate Communications'')

The Company's Current Corporate Communications (both English and Chinese versions) are available on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (''HKEx'') at www.hkexnews.hkand the Company at www.hk1282.com. Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's corporate communications(Note) published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies thereof may request the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications. Shareholders for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website will upon request in writing promptly be sent the Current Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

If you want to receive printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form. You do not need to affix a stamp when returning if posted in Hong Kong, otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send your request to hk1282-ecom@hktricorglobal.com. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.hk1282.com, or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that you are entitled to change your choice as to the means of receipt of the Company's future corporate communications at any time by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar or sending a notice to hk1282-ecom@hktricorglobal.com.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Glory Sun Financial Group Limited

Note:  Corporate communications include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

致各位非登記股東：

寶新金融集團有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 有關收購目標公司之全部股權的主要及關連交易之本公司通函之發佈通知（「是次公司通訊」）

本 公 司 之 是 次 公 司 通 訊（英 文 及 中 文 版 本）已 登 載 於 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司（「香 港 交 易 所」）網 站www.hkexnews.hk及 本 公 司 網 站 www.hk1282.com。凡選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽登載於本公司網站之本公司公司通訊（附註）以代替收取印刷本之股東，均可要求索取是次 公司通訊之印刷本。股東如因任何理由於收取或接收於本公司網站登載之是次公司通訊時遇有困難，可提出書面要求，即可獲免費發 送是次公司通訊的印刷本。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 是 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本，請 填 妥 在 本 函 背 頁 的 申 請 表 格，並 利 用 申 請 表 格 底 部 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 本 公 司 之 香 港 股 份 過 戶登記分處卓佳證券登記有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心54 樓）。如 閣下在香港投寄，毋需貼上郵票，否則請貼上適

當 的 郵 票。 閣 下 亦 可 電 郵 至hk1282-ecom@hktricorglobal.com提 出 要 求。申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站www.hk1282.com或 香 港 交 易 所 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

請 注 意 閣 下 有 權 隨 時 透 過 本 公 司 之 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 預 先 給 予 本 公 司 合 理 時 間 的 書 面 通 知， 或 電 郵 至 hk1282-ecom@hktricorglobal.com，以更改 閣下對本公司日後發表的公司通訊之收取方式之選擇。

如 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請致電卓佳證券登記有限公司諮詢熱線(852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外） 上午九時正至下午五時正。

寶新金融集團有限公司

謹啟

二零一九年十一月二十九日

附註： 公司通訊包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及(f) 代表委任表格。

Non-Registered Shareholder's information (Name and Address)

非登記股東資料（姓名及地址）

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號：01282)

Request Form 

申請表格

To: Glory Sun Financial Group Limited (the ''Company'')

致：

寶新金融集團有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock code: 01282)

（股份代號：01282

c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited

經卓佳證券登記有限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East

合和中心54

Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the corporate communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

本人吾等希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊*

(Please mark a ''X'' in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

（請僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

to read the website version of all current and future corporate communications published on the Company's website instead of in printed form; OR

瀏覽登載於本公司網站之是次及日後發表的所有公司通訊之網上版本，以代替收取印刷本；或

to receive the printed version of all current and future corporate communications. 收取是次及日後發表的所有公司通訊之印刷本。

Name(s) of Non-Registered Shareholder(s)#

Signature

非登記股東姓名#

簽名

Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）

Address# 地址#

Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.
    假如 閣下從公司或香港交易及結算所有限公司之網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-Registered Shareholders (a "Non-Registered Shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing
    and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communications).
    此函件為向非登記股東（「非登記股東」指所持有之本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知， 表示欲收取公司通訊）發出。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked ''X'', with no box marked ''X'', with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇，或未有作出選擇，或未有簽署，或填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to the future corporate communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless
    you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
    上述指示適用於日後發送予 閣下之公司通訊，直至 閣下就另外之安排透過卓佳證券登記有限公司向本公司發出通知或不再持有本公司的股份為止。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，本公司概不接受於本申請表格上書寫之任何其他特定指示。
  • Corporate communications include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, a summary
    financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公司通訊包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及(f) 代表委任表格。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤

to return this Request Form to us.

Tricor Investor Services Limited

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong

卓佳證券登記有限公司

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

如在本港投寄毋需貼上郵票

Hong Kong 香港

China Goldjoy Group Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
