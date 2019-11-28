Log in
Glory Sun Financial : PROXY FORM FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

11/28/2019

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01282)

PROXY FORM FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Number of shares to which this proxy form relates1

I/We2

of

being the registered shareholder(s) in the share capital of Glory Sun Financial Group Limited (the ''Company''), HEREBY

APPOINT3

of

or failing him/her, the Chairman of the meeting as my/our proxy to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Units 1908 to 1909, 19/F, Tower 2, Lippo Centre, No. 89 Queensway, Hong Kong on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and at any adjournment of the meeting. I/We direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the specified resolutions as indicated by an ''H'' in the appropriate boxes. In absence of any indication, the proxy may vote for or against the resolution at his/her own discretion.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

For4

Against4

1.

(a) To approve, confirm and ratify the Amended Sale and Purchase Agreement (as

defined in the circular of the Company dated

29 November 2019 (the

''Circular'')); and

(b) To authorize any one or more directors of the Company to do all such acts and

things as they consider necessary and to sign and execute all such documents,

and to take all such steps which in their opinion may be necessary,

appropriate, desirable or expedient for the purpose of giving effect to the

Amended Sale and Purchase Agreement and completing the transactions

contemplated thereby.

Dated:

Signature5 :

Notes:

  1. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to be related to all the shares of the company registered in your names.
  2. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS as shown in the register of members of the Company.
  3. Please insert the name and address of the proxy. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the Meeting will act as your proxy. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend the meeting and vote for him. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. Any alteration made to this proxy form must be initialled by the person who signs it.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK (H) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK (H) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote, your proxy will be entitled to exercise his/her discretion or to abstain. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion or to abstain on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
  5. This form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative, director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s) to it.
  6. To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the offices of the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

''Personal Data'' in this statement has the same meaning as ''personal data''defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (''PDPO''), which include your and your proxy's name and address. Your supply of the Personal Data is on a voluntary basis and for the purpose of processing your instructions as stated in this Proxy Form (the ''Purposes''). If you fail to supply sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions. The Company may disclose or transfer the Personal Data to its subsidiaries, its Share Registrar and/or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to the Company for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. The Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes (including for verification and record purposes). Request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing and sent to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.

Disclaimer

China Goldjoy Group Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 23:17:05 UTC
