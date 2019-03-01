Log in
Glow Energy Public : 2019 Company's Additional Holiday

0
03/01/2019 | 06:29am EST

No. GEN-CAF-SET-L-19-005

1 March 2019

Subject:

2019 Company's Additional Holiday

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandReference is made to the Thai Cabinet's resolution on 29 January 2019 regarding the special public holiday in 2019, Glow Energy Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to announce an additional holiday for the year 2019 as follows:

1.

Monday

6

MayPlease be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Duangporn Kijlertbunjong Company SecretaryCoronation Day

Authorized Person for Publishing Information

บริษัท โกลว์ พลังงาน จากัด (มหาชน)

GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

1 Empire Tower, 38th Floor - Park Wing, South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120, Thailand • Tel: +66 2 670 1500 ~ 1 • Fax: +66 2 670 1548 ~ 9 •www.glow.co.th

Disclaimer

Glow Energy pcl published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 11:28:04 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 52 957 M
EBIT 2019 11 832 M
Net income 2019 7 829 M
Debt 2019 22 576 M
Yield 2019 5,91%
P/E ratio 2019 16,86
P/E ratio 2020 16,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,94x
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Glow Energy Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 91,7  THB
Spread / Average Target 0,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan G. H. Wauters Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Franciscus María Flachet Chairman
Adrianus van den Broek Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Pajongwit Pongsivapai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nunsilp Janvarin Vice President-Information & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4 209
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA27.50%9 227
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.-1.06%9 156
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD-6.32%6 181
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%4 483
AES GENER SA--.--%2 543
