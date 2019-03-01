Glow Energy Public : 2019 Company's Additional Holiday

No. GEN-CAF-SET-L-19-005

1 March 2019

Subject:

2019 Company's Additional Holiday

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandReference is made to the Thai Cabinet's resolution on 29 January 2019 regarding the special public holiday in 2019, Glow Energy Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to announce an additional holiday for the year 2019 as follows:

1.

Monday

6

MayPlease be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Duangporn Kijlertbunjong Company SecretaryCoronation Day

Authorized Person for Publishing Information

บริษัท โกลว์ พลังงาน จากัด (มหาชน)

GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

1 Empire Tower, 38th Floor - Park Wing, South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120, Thailand • Tel: +66 2 670 1500 ~ 1 • Fax: +66 2 670 1548 ~ 9 •www.glow.co.th