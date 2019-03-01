Glow Energy Public : 2019 Company's Additional Holiday

No. GEN-CAF-SET-L-19-005
1 March 2019
Subject:
2019 Company's Additional Holiday
To:
The President
The Stock Exchange of ThailandReference is made to the Thai Cabinet's resolution on 29 January 2019 regarding the special public holiday in 2019, Glow Energy Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to announce an additional holiday for the year 2019 as follows:
1.
Monday
6
MayPlease be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
Duangporn Kijlertbunjong Company SecretaryCoronation Day
Authorized Person for Publishing Information
