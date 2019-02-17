Log in
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GLOW)
Glow Energy Public : Notification of Board's resolution on Changes of the Director

02/17/2019 | 09:52pm EST

No. GEN-CAF-SET-L-18-002

18 February 2019

Subject: Notification of Board's resolution on Changes of the Directors

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2019 of Glow Energy Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on Friday 15 February 2019 at 14.00 hours (Bangkok time) at the Board Room, 38th Floor, Empire Tower - Park Wing, 1 South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, has unanimously resolved the following important resolutions:

1.

Approval of appointment of Mr. Julien Pochet as a new member of the board, to replace Mr. Devarajen Moorooven who resigned before the end of his term.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Duangporn Kijlertbunjong Company Secretary

Authorized Person for Publishing Information

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Glow Energy pcl published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 02:51:03 UTC
