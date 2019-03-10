Log in
Glow Energy Public : Notification on the Adjustment of Purchase Price of GLOW's shares

03/10/2019 | 09:40pm EDT

A

eNGie

Glow

No. GEN-CAF-SET-L-19-006

11 March 2019

Subject:Notification on the Adjustment of Purchase Price ofGLOW's shares.

To:

President

The Stock Exchange ofThailand

We refer to the share sale and purchase agreement dated 20 June 2018 between Engie Global Development B.V. (ENGIE) and Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited (GPSC) for the sale of ENGIE' s entire interest in Glow Energy Public Company Limited (GLOW), representing 69. 11 % ofthe total issued shares of GLOW, to GPSC (the Share Purchase Transaction). In this connection, we have been infonned by our major shareholder, ENGIE, that on 8 March 2019, it has entered into an agreement with GPSC for the amendment to the share purchase agreement dated 20 June 2018 (the Amendment to Share Purchase Agreement). In this regard, under the Amendment to Share Purchase Agreement, ENGIE and GPSC have agreed to adjust the purchase price from THB 94.892 per share, to THB 91.9906 per share.

In this regard, after the completion of the Transaction, GPSC shall be the maj or shareholder of GLOW and also be obliged to make a tender offer for all of the remaining GLOW ' s shares pursuant to the relevant regulations at the same price as the Shares Purchase Transaction and the Amendment to Share Purchase Agreement entered into between GPSC and ENGIE. In addition, in the case that GLOW determines the rights of its shareholders to receive dividend payment or any other rights of the shareholders prior to the end of the offering period, the tender offer price for GLOW shares shall be decreased in the amount equivalent to such dividend or any other rights, and the shareholders who have expressed their intention to sell shares shall be entitled to such dividend payment or any other rights of GLOW.

Please be informed accordingly. Glow will further inform the investors ofany progress thereof.

Sincerely yours,

Brend auters Chief Executive Officer Authorized Person for Publishing

u'11h1 inw1 VJ A,i ,i1u ~,n~ (mn'll'u) GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COM PANY LIMITED

1 Empire Tower :ia~ Floor . Par1< Wing . South 88I1om Road, Yannawa. Sathom. Bangko~ 101 20, Tho,land Tel . •66 2 670 1500 - 1 Fa, •66 2 670 1546 - 9 www.glow co

0106360-0000018 BN:512671 4 .9

Disclaimer

Glow Energy pcl published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 01:39:07 UTC
