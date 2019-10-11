Log in
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GLOW)
Glow Energy Public : Receipt of Additional Information on the Tender Offer for the securities of Glow Energy Public Company Limited (Form 247-4) No. 1 (revised)

10/11/2019

11 October 2019

Subject:

Disclosure of Additional Information on the Tender Offer for the Securities of Glow Energy

Public Company Limited (Form 247-4) No.1

Attention:

Secretary-General, The Office of The Securities and Exchange Commission

President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Board of Directors and Securities Holders of Glow Energy Public Company Limited

Refers to:

Tender Offer for the Securities of Glow Energy Public Company Limited (Form 247-4) dated

24 September 2019

Reference is made to the fact that Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited (the "Tender Offeror") has submitted the Tender Offer for the Securities of Glow Energy Public Company Limited (the "Business") (Form 247-4) to the Office of The Securities and Exchange Commission, the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the Directors and Shareholders of the Business on 24 September 2019, with The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited and Phatra Securities Public Company Limited as the Tender Offer Preparers of the Business (collectively as the "Tender Offer Preparers").

In this regard, the Tender Offeror would like to disclose additional information on the Tender Offer for the Securities of the Business hereto.

Yours Sincerely,

Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited

- Wanida Boonpiraks -

(Mrs. Wanida Boonpiraks)

Authorized Person

The Tender Offeror

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited and Phatra Securities Public Company Limited, as the Tender Offer Preparers, would like to disclose additional information on the Tender Offer for the securities of the Business as detailed in the document enclosed hereto.

Sincerely yours,

- Veena Lertnimitr -

(Ms. Veena Lertnimitr)

Head of Investment Banking

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited

- Patchanee Limapichat -

- Trairak Tengtrirat -

(Mrs. Patchanee Limapichat)

(Mr. Trairak Tengtrirat)

Director

Director

Phatra Securities Public Company Limited

Tender Offer for Securities of Glow Energy Public Company Limited

Form 247-4 - Amendment

(Translation)

"This English language translation of the Amendment to the Tender Offer has been prepared solely for the convenience of the foreign

shareholders of Glow Energy Public Company Limited and should not be relied upon as the definitive and official document of the Tender Offeror. The Thai language version is the definitive and official document of the Tender Offeror and shall prevail in all respects in the event of any inconsistency with this English language translation."

Amendment to the Tender Offer for the Securities of Glow Energy Public Company Limited No.1

Note: Additional information is underlined, and the deleted information is strikethrough as follows;

1. Part 1; Section 6 Offer Price Original

6. Offer Price

The offer price of GLOW's ordinary shares is THB 90.8136 (ninety point eight one three six Baht) per share (the "Offer Price"), in which is the price not lower than the highest price calculated based on the criteria specified under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 12/2554 re; Rules, Conditions and Procedures for the Acquisition of Securities for Business Takeovers (including any amendment thereto) ("TorChor. 12/2554"). The Tender Offeror will make payment for the tendered shares in cash.

In addition, the shareholders who accept the Tender Offer (the "Offeree") are subject to a brokerage fee of 0.25 percent of the Offer Price and value added tax of 7.00 percent of the brokerage fee. Therefore, the net price to be received by the Offeree will be THB 90.57067362 (ninety point five seven zero six seven three six two Baht) per share.

The Offeree will receive the payment for the sale of shares in Thai Baht with 2 decimal places using Satang units. In calculation of the 2 decimal places in Satang units, if any fraction is more than or equivalent to THB 0.005, such fraction will be rounded up. If any fraction is less than THB 0.005, such fraction will be rounded down. Such Offer Price is:

the final offer which will not be changed (unless it falls under conditions specified in Item No. 8)

not the final offer and The Tender Offeror may change the Offer Price

Pursuant to the Revenue Code of Thailand, unless specifically exempted under the terms of an applicable double tax treaty, in case that the Offeree is a foreign juristic person not operating any business in Thailand and not residing in a country which has a double tax treaty with Thailand, or residing in a country which has a double tax treaty with Thailand but such double tax treaty does not

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Glow Energy pcl published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 11:35:03 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 54 184 M
EBIT 2019 12 528 M
Net income 2019 8 181 M
Debt 2019 21 395 M
Yield 2019 5,90%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,82x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
Capitalization 132 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 95,50  THB
Last Close Price 90,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pajongwit Pongsivapai Chief Executive Officer
Payungsak Chartsutipol Chairman
Adrianus van den Broek Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sirobon Boontaworn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nunsilp Janvarin Vice President-Information & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4 330
NTPC LTD-5.60%16 340
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.27.80%8 376
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%6 112
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-16.67%5 894
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-37.03%5 809
