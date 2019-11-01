Log in
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GLOW)
Glow Energy Public : Reviewed financial performance Quarter 3 (F45)

11/01/2019

Headline:

Reviewed financial performance Quarter 3 (F45)

Security Symbol:

GLOW

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 3

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 3

For 9 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 September

30 September

Year

2019

2018

2019

2018

Profit (loss)

1,755,977

2,113,884

5,746,309

6,524,065

attributable to equity

holders of the

Company *

EPS (baht)

1.20

1.45

3.93

4.46

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Ms. Sirobon Boontaworn)

Chief Finance Officer

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Glow Energy pcl published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 14:22:05 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 53 553 M
EBIT 2019 12 230 M
Net income 2019 8 453 M
Debt 2019 21 395 M
Yield 2019 5,41%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,86x
EV / Sales2020 2,76x
Capitalization 132 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 91,50  THB
Last Close Price 90,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 2,22%
Spread / Average Target 1,67%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pajongwit Pongsivapai Chief Executive Officer
Payungsak Chartsutipol Chairman
Adrianus van den Broek Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sirobon Boontaworn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nunsilp Janvarin Vice President-Information & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4 362
NTPC LTD-1.46%17 045
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.37.07%9 173
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-34.38%6 058
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%6 053
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-16.67%5 610
