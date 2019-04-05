Glow Energy Public : Submission of the Opinion of the Company on the Tender Offer (Form 250-2)

shared in cash. Shareholders who accept the Tender Offer (each an "Offeree") are subject to a brokerage fee of 0.25% of the Offer Price After Reducing the Dividend Amount and value added tax of 7.00% of the brokerage fee. Therefore, the net price to be received by the Offeree will be THB 90.57067362 per share (the "Net Offer Price") which is the final price.

Pursuant to the Revenue Code of Thailand, unless specifically exempted under the terms of an applicable double tax treaty, in case that the Offeree is a foreign juristic person not operating any business in Thailand and not residing in a country which has a double tax treaty with Thailand, or residing in a country which has a double tax treaty with Thailand but such double tax treaty does not exempt such foreign juristic person from withholding tax on capital gains realized from the sale of securities in Thailand, such Offeree is subject to a deduction of 15.00 percent withholding tax on the capital gains from the sale of securities, i.e., the difference between the Offer Price After Reducing the Dividend Amount and the original cost which the Offeree has paid for the tendered securities. The Offeree must declare the original cost of such tendered securities to Phatra Securities Public Company Limited (the "Tender Offer Agent"). In the event that any Offeree fails to declare such original cost, or does not submit the proper evidence thereof, together with the Confirmation of Securities Cost Form, to the Tender Offer Agent, the Tender Offer Agent will determine the amount of withholding tax on the basis of the entire proceeds to be received by the Offeree from the sale of share, and will deduct the tax accordingly.

Offer Period

The Offer Period will be a total of 35 business days, from 25 March 2019 to 17 May 2019 (the "Offer Period") during the office hours of the Tender Offer Agent, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Offer Period is the final period which will not be extended unless upon the occurrence of the following events or actions:

The Offeror may reduce the Offer Price or extend the Offer Period in the case of occurrence of any event or action during the Offer Period, causing material damages to the status or assets of the Company.

The Offeror may change the offer or extend the Offer Period to compete with another offeror who has submitted a tender offer for shares of the Company during the Offer period.

Conditions for cancellation of the Tender Offer

The Offeror may cancel the Tender Offer upon the occurrence of one or more of the following events:

any event or act occurring after the submission of the Tender Offer to the Office of the Securities and

Exchange Commission (the "SEC") but within the Offer Period, which causes or may cause material damage to the status or the assets of the Company, where such event or action has not resulted from the acts of the Offeror or any act for which the Offeror is responsible; or

any act conducted by the Company after the submission of the Tender Offer to the SEC but within the Offer Period, which causes or may cause a significant decrease in the value of the ordinary shares of the Company; or

any act conducted by the Company which is likely to affect the Tender Offer as specified in the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Chor. 14/2554 Re: Acts or Omission to Act Which is Likely to Affect Tender Offer of Company dated 25 July 2554 (2011)(as amended).

The Offer Period that the securities holders can revoke their intention to sell

The Offeree is able to revoke its intention to sell shares at the office of the Tender Offer Agent from 25 March 2019 to 10 May 2019 on every business day of the Tender Offer Agent during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., totaling 30 business days.

3