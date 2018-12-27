Glow Energy Public : Update on the Sale of Glow shares by major shareholder

Ref: GEN-CAF-SET-L-18-013

27 December 2018

Subject: Update on the Sale of Glow shares by major shareholder

The President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandGlow Energy Plc. ("GLOW" or the "Company") acknowledges the press conference held yesterday, 26 December 2018, by the Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission at which it was announced that the Energy Regulatory Commission (the "ERC") had resolved to approve, in principle, the proposed merger of Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited ("GSPC") and GLOW. We would like to inform you that GLOW submitted a new application alongside GPSC for a merger with the ERC on 18 December 2018 and is currently awaiting the official resolution of the ERC. According to such press conference by the Office of the ERC, GLOW must sell Glow SPP1 Co., Ltd ("Glow SPP1") before or at the same time as the merger of GLOW and GPSC.

In this regard, we have been informed by our major shareholder, ENGIE, that it has entered into an agreement with GPSC for amendment to the share purchase agreement dated 20 June 2018 for the sale and purchase of by GPSC of the 69.11% of the total issued shares of GLOW (the "Sale Shares") held by ENGIE so that it is in accordance with the resolution of the ERC to be officially granted to GLOW. The amendment agreement provides that the sale of Glow SPP1 be specified as an additional condition precedent for the Share Purchase Agreement, i.e., GPSC shall purchase the Sale Shares and make a tender offer for all of the remaining GLOW shares upon the completion of the sale of Glow SPP1. We also understand that ENGIE and GPSC are working together to reflect all other necessary changes in the contractual documentation as a result of this additional condition precedent and any necessary adjustment of GPSC's tender price of Glow's shares as a result will be disclosed by GPSC to investors. In light of this development, GLOW is in the process of considering the sale of Glow SPP1 and will further inform the SET and investors of any progress thereof.

