GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GLOW)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

November 28, 2019 : Closing date of tender offer for GLOW' s securities

0
11/25/2019 | 08:13pm EST

Headline:

November 28, 2019 : Closing date of tender offer for GLOW' s securities

Security Symbol:

GLOW, SET

Announcement Details

Investor reminding

Subject

Reminding of tender offer's closing date

Listed company subject to tender offer

GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GLOW)

Offeror

GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GPSC)

Closing date of tender offer

28-Nov-2019

Purchasing date on the SET that can not offer to the

27-Nov-2019

offeror in time from

Tender offer period

From 25-Sep-2019 to 28-Nov-2019

Disclaimer

Glow Energy pcl published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 01:12:03 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 53 340 M
EBIT 2019 12 197 M
Net income 2019 8 453 M
Debt 2019 21 395 M
Yield 2019 5,88%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,88x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
Capitalization 132 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 91,50  THB
Last Close Price 90,25  THB
Spread / Highest target 1,94%
Spread / Average Target 1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pajongwit Pongsivapai Chief Executive Officer
Payungsak Chartsutipol Chairman
Arjan van den Broek Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sirobon Boontaworn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nunsilp Janvarin Vice President-Information & Communication
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4 383
NTPC LTD-5.16%16 241
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.36.64%8 841
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%6 171
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-34.18%6 093
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-20.43%5 402
