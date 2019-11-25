November 28, 2019 : Closing date of tender offer for GLOW' s securities
11/25/2019 | 08:13pm EST
Headline:
November 28, 2019 : Closing date of tender offer for GLOW' s securities
Security Symbol:
GLOW, SET
Announcement Details
Investor reminding
Subject
Reminding of tender offer's closing date
Listed company subject to tender offer
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GLOW)
Offeror
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GPSC)
Closing date of tender offer
28-Nov-2019
Purchasing date on the SET that can not offer to the
27-Nov-2019
offeror in time from
Tender offer period
From 25-Sep-2019 to 28-Nov-2019
Disclaimer
Glow Energy pcl published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 01:12:03 UTC
Sales 2019
53 340 M
EBIT 2019
12 197 M
Net income 2019
8 453 M
Debt 2019
21 395 M
Yield 2019
5,88%
P/E ratio 2019
15,6x
P/E ratio 2020
15,6x
EV / Sales2019
2,88x
EV / Sales2020
2,77x
Capitalization
132 B
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
91,50 THB
Last Close Price
90,25 THB
Spread / Highest target
1,94%
Spread / Average Target
1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target
0,83%
