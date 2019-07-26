Glowpoint : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Ramlall Richard (Month/Day/Year) GLOWPOINT, INC. [GLOW] 07/19/2019 (Last) (First) (Middle) 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer 5. If Amendment, Date Original 999 18TH STREET, SUITE 1350S (Check all applicable) Filed(Month/Day/Year) __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner (Street) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) Line) DENVER, CO 80202 _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Owned Form: Direct (D) or (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) common stock 632 D Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. SEC 1473 (7-02)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security 2. Date Exercisable 3. Title and Amount of Securities 4. Conversion or 5. Ownership Form 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial (Instr. 4) and Expiration Date Underlying Derivative Security Exercise Price of of Derivative Ownership (Month/Day/Year) (Instr. 4) Derivative Security Security: Direct (D) (Instr. 5) Date Expiration Title Amount or Number of Shares or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Exercisable Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Ramlall Richard 999 18TH STREET X SUITE 1350S DENVER, CO 80202 Signatures /s/ David C. Clark, Attorney-in-Fact for Richard Ramlall 07/25/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Explanation of Responses:

