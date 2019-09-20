Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Glowpoint, Inc.    GLOW

GLOWPOINT, INC.

(GLOW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glowpoint : Report of proposed sale of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

GLOWPOINT, INC.

Form: 144

Date Filed: 2019-09-20

Corporate Issuer CIK: 746210

© Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

UNITED STATES

OMB APPROVAL

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB Number:

3235-0101

Washington, D.C. 20549

Expires:

June 30, 2020

Estimated average burden

FORM 144

hours per

1.00

response

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE OF SECURITIES

SEC USE ONLY

PURSUANT TO RULE 144 UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

DOCUMENT SEQUENCE

NO.

CUSIP NUMBER

ATTENTION: Transmit for filing 3 copies of this form concurrently with either placing an order with a broker to execute sale or

379887508

executing a sale directly with a market maker.

1 (a) NAME OF ISSUER (Please type or print)

(b) IRS IDENT. NO.

(c) S.E.C. FILE NO

WORK LOCATION

Glowpoint, Inc.

77-0312442

001-35376

1 (d) ADDRESS OF ISSUER

STREET

CITY

STATE

ZIP CODE

(e) TELEPHONE NO

999 18th Street, Suite 1350S

Denver

CO

80202

303-640-3838

2 (a) NAME OF PERSON FOR WHOSE

(b)

(c) ADDRESS STREET

CITY

STATE

ZIP CODE

ACCOUNT THE SECURITIES ARE TO BE

RELATIONSHIP

SOLD

TO ISSUER

Sandra F Pessin

affiliate

400 E 51ST ST, Ph 31

New York

NY

10022-8028

INSTRUCTION: The person filing this notice should contact the issuer to obtain the I.R.S. Identification Number and the S.E.C. File Number.

3 (a)

(b)

SEC USE ONLY (c)

(d)

(e)

(f)

(g)

Title of the

Name and Address of Each

Broker-Dealer

Number of

Aggregate

Number of

Approximate

Name of Each

Class of

Broker Through Whom the

File Number

Shares

Market

Shares

Date of Sale

Securities

Securities To

Securities are to be Offered or

or Other Units

Value

or Other Units

(See instr. 3(f))

Exchange

Be Sold

Each Market Maker who is

To Be Sold

(See instr. 3(d))

Outstanding

(MO. DAY YR.)

(See instr. 3(g))

Acquiring the Securities

(See instr. 3(c))

(See instr. 3(e))

Monarch Capital Group, LLC

Common

500 Fifth Ave, Suite 2240

50,920

$49,000

5,092,000

09/20/2019

AMEX

New York, NY 10110

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. (a)

Name of issuer

3. (a)

Title of the class of securities to be sold

(b)

Issuer's I.R.S. Identification Number

(b)

Name and address of each broker through whom the securities are intended to be sold

(c)

Issuer's S.E.C. file number, if any

(c)

Number of shares or other units to be sold (if debt securities, give the aggregate face

amount)

(d)

Issuer's address, including zip code

(d)

Aggregate market value of the securities to be sold as of a specified date within 10 days

prior to filing of this notice

(e)

Issuer's telephone number, including

(e)

Number of shares or other units of the class outstanding, or if debt securities the face

area code

amount thereof outstanding, as shown by the most recent report or statement published by

the issuer

(f)

Approximate date on which the securities are to be sold

2. (a)

Name of person for whose account the

(g)

Name of each securities exchange, if any, on which the securities are intended to be sold

securities are to be sold

(b)

Such person's relationship to the issuer

(e.g., officer, director, 10% stockholder,

or member of immediate family of any

of the foregoing)

(c)

Such person's address, including zip

code

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to

SEC 1147 (08-

respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

07)

TABLE I - SECURITIES TO BE SOLD

Furnish the following information with respect to the acquisition of the securities to be sold

and with respect to the payment of all or any part of the purchase price or other consideration therefor:

Name of Person from Whom

Acquired

Amount of

Title of

Date you

(If gift, also give date donor

Securities

Date of

Nature of

the Class

Acquired

Nature of Acquisition Transaction

acquired)

Acquired

Payment

Payment

Common Stock

08/07/2013

private placement

issuer

50,920

08/7/2013

cash transfer

INSTRUCTIONS: If the securities were purchased and full payment therefor was not made in cash at the time of purchase, explain in the table or in a note thereto the nature of the consideration given. If the consideration consisted of any note or other obligation, or if payment was made in installments describe the arrangement and state when the note or other obligation was discharged in full or the last installment paid.

TABLE II - SECURITIES SOLD DURING THE PAST 3 MONTHS

Furnish the following information as to all securities of the issuer sold during the past 3 months by the person for whose account the securities are

to be sold.

Amount of

Name and Address of Seller

Title of Securities Sold

Date of Sale

Securities Sold

Gross Proceeds

none

EXPLANATION OF RESPONSES:

REMARKS:

INSTRUCTIONS:

See the definition of "person" in paragraph (a) of Rule 144. Information is to be given not only as to the person for whose account the securities are to be sold but also as to all other persons included in that definition. In addition, information shall be given as to sales by all persons whose sales are required by paragraph (e) of Rule 144 to be aggregated with sales for the account of the person filing this notice.

09/20/2019

DATE OF NOTICE

DATE OF PLAN ADOPTION OR GIVING OF INSTRUCTION,

IF RELYING ON RULE 10B5-1

ATTENTION:

The person for whose account the securities to which this notice relates are to be sold hereby represents by signing this notice that he does not know any material adverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the Issuer of the securities to be sold which has not been publicly disclosed. If such person has adopted a written trading plan or given trading instructions to satisfy Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, by signing the form and indicating the date that the plan was adopted or the instruction given, that person makes such representation as of the plan adoption or instruction date.

Sandra F Pessin

(SIGNATURE)

The notice shall be signed by the person for whose account the securities are to

be sold. At least one

copy of the notice shall be manually signed. Any copies not manually signed

shall bear typed or printed signatures.

ATTENTION:

Intentional misstatements or omission of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001)

SEC 1147 (02-08)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Glowpoint Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 18:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOWPOINT, INC.
02:17pGLOWPOINT : Report of proposed sale of securities
PU
09/16GLOWPOINT : September 16, 2019, Glowpoint, Inc. and Oblong Industries Sign Defin..
PU
09/16GLOWPOINT : Current report
PU
09/16GLOWPOINT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/16Glowpoint, Inc. and Oblong Industries Sign Definitive Merger Agreement, Creat..
GL
08/14GLOWPOINT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
08/14Glowpoint Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
08/14GLOWPOINT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
07/26GLOWPOINT : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
PU
07/25GLOWPOINT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Chart GLOWPOINT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Glowpoint, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Peter J. Holst President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Lombardi Chairman
Matt Thompson Senior Vice President-Operations
David C. Clark CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Ted Tzeng Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOWPOINT, INC.-19.84%5
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.60%248 077
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP17.60%88 686
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.89%79 913
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 982
BCE INC.18.10%43 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group