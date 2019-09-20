Glowpoint : Report of proposed sale of securities

PURSUANT TO RULE 144 UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
DOCUMENT SEQUENCE
NO.
CUSIP NUMBER
ATTENTION: Transmit for filing 3 copies of this form concurrently with either placing an order with a broker to execute sale or
379887508
executing a sale directly with a market maker.
1 (a) NAME OF ISSUER (Please type or print)
(b) IRS IDENT. NO.
(c) S.E.C. FILE NO
WORK LOCATION
Glowpoint, Inc.
77-0312442
001-35376
1 (d) ADDRESS OF ISSUER
STREET
CITY
STATE
ZIP CODE
(e) TELEPHONE NO
999 18th Street, Suite 1350S
Denver
CO
80202
303-640-3838
2 (a) NAME OF PERSON FOR WHOSE
(b)
(c) ADDRESS STREET
CITY
STATE
ZIP CODE
ACCOUNT THE SECURITIES ARE TO BE
RELATIONSHIP
SOLD
TO ISSUER
Sandra F Pessin
affiliate
400 E 51ST ST, Ph 31
New York
NY
10022-8028
3 (a)
(b)
SEC USE ONLY (c)
(d)
(e)
(f)
(g)
Title of the
Name and Address of Each
Broker-Dealer
Number of
Aggregate
Number of
Approximate
Name of Each
Class of
Broker Through Whom the
File Number
Shares
Market
Shares
Date of Sale
Securities
Securities To
Securities are to be Offered or
or Other Units
Value
or Other Units
(See instr. 3(f))
Exchange
Be Sold
Each Market Maker who is
To Be Sold
(See instr. 3(d))
Outstanding
(MO. DAY YR.)
(See instr. 3(g))
Acquiring the Securities
(See instr. 3(c))
(See instr. 3(e))
Monarch Capital Group, LLC
Common
500 Fifth Ave, Suite 2240
50,920
$49,000
5,092,000
09/20/2019
AMEX
New York, NY 10110
TABLE I - SECURITIES TO BE SOLD
Furnish the following information with respect to the acquisition of the securities to be sold
and with respect to the payment of all or any part of the purchase price or other consideration therefor:
Name of Person from Whom
Acquired
Amount of
Title of
Date you
(If gift, also give date donor
Securities
Date of
Nature of
the Class
Acquired
Nature of Acquisition Transaction
acquired)
Acquired
Payment
Payment
Common Stock
08/07/2013
private placement
issuer
50,920
08/7/2013
cash transfer
TABLE II - SECURITIES SOLD DURING THE PAST 3 MONTHS
Furnish the following information as to all securities of the issuer sold during the past 3 months by the person for whose account the securities are
to be sold.
Amount of
Name and Address of Seller
Title of Securities Sold
Date of Sale
Securities Sold
Gross Proceeds
none
EXPLANATION OF RESPONSES:
REMARKS:
09/20/2019
DATE OF NOTICE
DATE OF PLAN ADOPTION OR GIVING OF INSTRUCTION,
IF RELYING ON RULE 10B5-1
ATTENTION:
The person for whose account the securities to which this notice relates are to be sold hereby represents by signing this notice that he does not know any material adverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the Issuer of the securities to be sold which has not been publicly disclosed. If such person has adopted a written trading plan or given trading instructions to satisfy Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, by signing the form and indicating the date that the plan was adopted or the instruction given, that person makes such representation as of the plan adoption or instruction date.
Sandra F Pessin
(SIGNATURE)
The notice shall be signed by the person for whose account the securities are to
be sold. At least one
copy of the notice shall be manually signed. Any copies not manually signed
shall bear typed or printed signatures.
ATTENTION:
Intentional misstatements or omission of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001)
SEC 1147 (02-08)
