Glu Mobile : Announces Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on June 18, 2020

05/26/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the location of Glu’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. To be admitted to the annual meeting, stockholders must register at https://viewproxy.com/glu/2020/ by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on June 16. Further information regarding this change to the location of the annual meeting can be found in the supplemental proxy materials filed by Glu with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 26, 2020.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in Foster City, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.glu.com or follow Glu on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH, Tap Sports, Glu and Glu Mobile are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements related to the business of Glu Mobile Inc., including statements relating to the holding of its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the SEC. Glu is not under obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
