Glu Mobile : Announces Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on June 18, 2020

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the location of Glu’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. To be admitted to the annual meeting, stockholders must register at https://viewproxy.com/glu/2020/ by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on June 16. Further information regarding this change to the location of the annual meeting can be found in the supplemental proxy materials filed by Glu with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 26, 2020.

