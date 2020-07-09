Log in
Glu Mobile : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

07/09/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), a leading global developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. In conjunction with this announcement, Glu management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Glu will issue a press release reporting these results on the Investors portion of the company's website, www.glu.com.

Conference Call Details

What:

 

Glu Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

 

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Time:

 

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live call:

 

(866) 582-8907

International:

 

(760) 298-5046

Audio Replay:

 

(855) 859-2056

Passcode:

 

8084577 

Webcast:

 

www.glu.com

The webcast will be archived through August 11, 2020.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in Foster City, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.glu.com or follow Glu on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH, Tap Sports, Glu and Glu Mobile are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 528 M - -
Net income 2020 20,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 75,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 624 M 1 624 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 715
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart GLU MOBILE INC.
Duration : Period :
Glu Mobile Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLU MOBILE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 10,71 $
Last Close Price 9,75 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick Earl President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Niccolo M. de Masi Executive Chairman
Eric Robert Ludwig Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Executive VP
Harman Singh Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Dominic Martinelli VP-Global Customer & Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLU MOBILE INC.61.16%1 624
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.05%1 613 984
ADOBE INC.36.25%219 533
ORACLE CORPORATION6.95%173 872
SAP SE7.03%173 556
SERVICENOW INC.50.61%81 087
