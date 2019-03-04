Log in
Glu Mobile : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in March 2019

0
03/04/2019 | 04:07pm EST

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced that members of the Glu Mobile management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Eric R. Ludwig, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:55 a.m. Eastern time (8:55 a.m. Pacific time).
  • Nick Earl, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric R. Ludwig will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Stephens West Coast 1-on-1 Conference in San Francisco, California on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
  • Nick Earl and Eric R. Ludwig will participate in a fireside chat at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference in Newport Beach, California on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Eastern time).

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the fireside chats at both the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference and the 31st Annual ROTH Conference will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.glu.com/investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) is a leading creator of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in San Mateo, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Cooking DASH, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, MLB Tap Sports Baseball and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.glu.com or follow Glu on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Cooking DASH, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Tap Sports, Glu and Glu Mobile are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
