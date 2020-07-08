Log in
GLUCOSE HEALTH, INC.

GLUCOSE HEALTH, INC.

(GLUC)
Glucose Health, Inc. : Amazon Sales for June Increase 1,284% YOY

07/08/2020 | 06:01am EDT

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) – the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN® – today advised that June 2020 sales at Amazon were $38,594.89 vs. June 2019 sales of $2,787.87 – a 1,284% increase demonstrating the tremendous growth the GLUCODOWN® brand can achieve, when consumers become aware of the innovative product and its benefits. 

GLUCODOWN® is the first and only tea mix in America ever successfully infused with a special form of soluble fiber shown to maintain healthy blood sugar and regular digestive health. GLUCODOWN® is great-tasting and nutritious and has earned 4 or 4 ½ star ratings on Amazon for all flavors.

With more than 7,000 containers of GLUCODOWN® sold at Amazon in the 2nd quarter, Amazon is sold out of all GLUCODOWN® inventory entirely as of today July 8, 2020. However, shipments in the many thousands of containers of all four flavors left the GLUCODOWN®Arkansas logistics facility destined for Amazon during the month of June, and product availability at Amazon is expected to return next week.

Additionally, Glucose Health, Inc. completed production of the new TV commercial specifically for business channels such as CNBC, announced by press release on June 17, 2020. The new TV commercial features a special ending displaying the ticker symbol "GLUC" and is conceived to appeal to potential GLUCODOWN® customers and investors – simultaneously. The new ad can be viewed at http://www.glucosehealthinc.com/tv-commercials

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® is formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.1 GLUCODOWN® is infused with a special form of soluble fiber shown to maintain healthy blood sugar and regular digestive health.2 GLUCODOWN® provides health-conscious consumers, with a nutritious, efficacious and delicious beverage option. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

For more GLUC news visit www.glucosehealthinc.com

References:

1 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.
2 For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data

Contact:
Murray Fleming
Glucose Health, Inc.
+1(479) 802-3827

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glucose-health-inc-amazon-sales-for-june-increase-1-284-yoy-301089818.html

SOURCE Glucose Health, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
