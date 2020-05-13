Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Glucose Health, Inc.    GLUC

GLUCOSE HEALTH, INC.

(GLUC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glucose Health, Inc. : Reports Record Sales Of GLUCODOWN® And New Advertising Campaign On Dish & Direct TV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:31am EDT

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) – the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN® branded diabetic nutritional beverages – today reported April 2020 revenues were the best single month sales performance in the Company's history.  For the period April 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020, sales at Amazon and Walmart, were $42,074.05. This sales velocity preliminarily indicates that $500,000 in potential annual revenue, from Walmart and Amazon sales of GLUCODOWN®, is achievable. These record revenues were generated despite GLUCODOWN® supply on Walmart superstore shelves dropping below target for the entire month, in part because of challenges receiving, delivering and restocking, due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Company also announced GLUCODOWN® advertising is expanding to satellite TV, for the first time, beginning this month. Expansion to DISH and DIRECT TV means the GLUCODOWN® brand will reach a total potential audience of 35 million households that have never before seen GLUCODOWN® TV advertising. Additionally, pre-production work has been completed for three all-new TV commercials.  Final production, including filming on-location at a Los Angeles area pharmacy, will be completed upon the lifting of COVID-19 work restrictions in California.

Murray Fleming, CEO of Glucose Health, Inc., stated "our three most important objectives for the balance of fiscal 2020 are:

  1. More Pharmacy Retailer Distribution. The Company is in active pursuit of more on-the-shelf distribution of GLUCODOWN® at additional brick & mortar pharmacy retailers.
  2. More Amazon Sales. The Company will increase TV advertising to generate more customer awareness of GLUCODOWN® and to particularly, increase online sales revenue at Amazon.
  3. Improve Gross Margin. The Company will improve gross profit margin through better accounting control of retailer payments and claims and modest product price increases."

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® nutritional beverages are specifically formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.1 GLUCODOWN® provides these consumers, and increasingly many other health-conscious consumers generally, with a nutritious, efficacious and delicious beverage option. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

For more GLUC news visit www.glucreport.com

1 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glucose-health-inc-reports-record-sales-of-glucodown-and-new-advertising-campaign-on-dish--direct-tv-301058058.html

SOURCE Glucose Health, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLUCOSE HEALTH, INC.
05:31aGLUCOSE HEALTH, INC. : Reports Record Sales Of GLUCODOWN® And New Advertising Ca..
PR
02/03GLUCOSE HEALTH, INC. : 2019 Annual Report - Revenue Growth 47%
PR
2019GLUCOSE HEALTH : Long Time Coca-Cola System Executive Hal Kravitz Joins Glucose ..
AQ
2019GLUCOSE HEALTH : Q1 2019 QUARTERLY REPORT – Revenue Up 114%, Gross Profit ..
AQ
2019GLUCOSE HEALTH : Places Largest Raw Materials Orders in History to Secure Revenu..
AQ
2019Glucose Health, Inc. Raises $460,000 from Angel Investors; Eliminates Dilutiv..
GL
2019Amazon GLUCODOWN® Sales Increase 143%; GLUCODOWN® Joins Glucerna, Boost & Sli..
GL
2018Glucose Health, Inc. Reports Sharply Higher Revenues & Gross Profits; Lower O..
GL
2018GLUCOSE HEALTH, INC. : Fiscal Update - Higher Gross Profits, Net Income Per Shar..
PR
2018NEW GLUCOSE HEALTH® TV COMMERCIAL SU : Three All-New Flavors Just Released
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group