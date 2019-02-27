Log in
GLYCOMIMETICS INC

(GLYC)
GlycoMimetics : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results on March 6, 2019

02/27/2019 | 04:31pm EST

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, March 6, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 413-7154 for domestic participants and (216) 562-0466 for international participants, with participant code 5072004. A webcast replay will be available via the “Investors” tab on the GlycoMimetics website for 30 days following the call. A dial-in phone replay will be available for 24 hours after the close of the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic participants and (404) 537-3406 for international participants, participant code 5072004.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' most advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, is being developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial being conducted by its strategic collaborator, Pfizer. GlycoMimetics' wholly owned drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is currently being evaluated in a company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted uproleselan breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of adult AML patients with relapsed/refractory disease. GlycoMimetics has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with a third drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the clinical development of the company’s drug candidates, including the expected enrollment in and conduct of clinical trials, the presentation of clinical data, and expiration of issued patents. Actual results may differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks associated with these statements, as well as other risks facing GlycoMimetics, please see the risk factors described in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 6, 2018, and other filings GlycoMimetics makes with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and GlycoMimetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

Source: GlycoMimetics, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
