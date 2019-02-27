GlycoMimetics : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results on March 6, 2019

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) announced today that it will host a
About GlycoMimetics, Inc.
GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the
discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet
medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology
plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' most advanced drug candidate,
rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, is being developed for the
treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is being
evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial being conducted by its strategic
collaborator, Pfizer. GlycoMimetics' wholly owned drug candidate,
uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2
clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is currently being
evaluated in a company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory
AML. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted uproleselan
breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of adult AML patients
with relapsed/refractory disease. GlycoMimetics has also completed a
Phase 1 clinical trial with a third drug candidate, GMI-1359, a combined
CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville,
MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.
