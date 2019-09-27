Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR)    MNOD

GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (GDR)

(MNOD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MMC Norilsk Nickel: SHAREHOLDERS OF MMC NORILSK NICKEL APPROVED THE DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST HALF 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 09:50am EDT

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
MMC Norilsk Nickel: SHAREHOLDERS OF MMC NORILSK NICKEL APPROVED THE DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST HALF 2019

27-Sep-2019 / 16:45 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHAREHOLDERS OF MMC NORILSK NICKEL APPROVED THE DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST HALF 2019

Moscow - Shareholders of MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest palladium and refined nickel producer, held the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on September 26, 2019. The EGM approved the interim dividend for the first half of 2019 in the amount of RUB 883.93 per ordinary share (approximately USD 13.27 at the RUB/USD exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank as of August 20, 2019, the date when the Board of Directors made a recommendation on the dividend), totaling RUB 139.88 bn (approximately USD 2.1 bn).

The shareholders approved the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on October 7, 2019.

 

This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov,                        Vice - president, Investor Relations

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium.

The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.

PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges.

 

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: MNOD
Sequence No.: 21662
EQS News ID: 881803

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881803&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO
09:50aMMC NORILSK NICKEL : Shareholders of mmc norilsk nickel approved the dividend fo..
EQ
08/20GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' : Nornickel reports first half 2019 interim consolidated i..
EQ
2018BASF, Nornickel to Partner on Battery Production
DJ
2018MMC NORILSK NICKEL : Norilsk nickel board of directors recommends
EQ
2018OLEG DERIPASKA : Deripaska to Step Down as President of EN+ and Rusal -FT
DJ
2017NORNICKEL : Unveils Major Sustainability and Work Safety Advances For 2016
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 948 M
EBIT 2019 6 545 M
Net income 2019 4 806 M
Debt 2019 7 539 M
Yield 2019 10,2%
P/E ratio 2019 8,39x
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2019 3,68x
EV / Sales2020 3,59x
Capitalization 40 147 M
Chart GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (GDR)
Duration : Period :
GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 26,92  $
Last Close Price 25,37  $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Olegovich Potanin President & Chairman-Management Board
Gareth Peter H. Penny Non-Executive Chairman
Sergey Nikolaevich Dyachenko Chief Operating Officer & First Vice President
Sergey Gennadyevich Malyshev Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Maxim Mikhailovich Sokov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (GDR)35.23%40 147
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%40 147
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP10.20%26 214
CHINA MOLYBDENUM-2.13%10 445
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.18.16%8 668
BOLIDEN AB19.70%6 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group