GMS : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) (the “Company”), a leading North American
distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, announced today
that it will release its financial results for the fiscal third quarter
ended January 31, 2019 before the market opens on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. A conference call will be held that
same day at 8.30 a.m. eastern time to review financial results, discuss
recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
Webcast
The conference call will be available in the “Investors” section of the
Company’s website at www.gms.com.
To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least five minutes
prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and
install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will also
be available on the Company’s website.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic:
877-407-3982
International: 201-493-6780
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode:
13687870
The playback can be accessed through April 5, 2019.
About GMS Inc.
Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 245 distribution
centers across the United States and Canada. GMS’s extensive product
offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and
complementary construction products is designed to provide a
comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior
contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential
buildings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005256/en/