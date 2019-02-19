GMS : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) (the “Company”), a leading North American distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2019 before the market opens on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. A conference call will be held that same day at 8.30 a.m. eastern time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast

The conference call will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.gms.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 877-407-3982

International: 201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13687870

The playback can be accessed through April 5, 2019.

