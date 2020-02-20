GMS : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Log in
02/20/2020 | 08:32am EST

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) (the “Company”), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2020 before the market opens on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A conference call will be held that same day at 8.30 a.m. eastern time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast

The conference call will be available under “News & Events” in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.gms.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 877-407-3982
International: 201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode: 13699024

The playback can be accessed through April 5, 2020.

About GMS Inc.

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 260 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS’s extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
