GMS : Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) (the “Company”), a leading North American
distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, announced today
that Doug Goforth, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), plans to
depart the company to explore leadership opportunities outside of GMS.
To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Goforth plans to continue to serve as
CFO of GMS until December 31, 2018 or until a successor is named and as
an advisor to the company through March 31, 2019. GMS has initiated a
search to identify qualified candidates to fill the permanent CFO
position.
Mike Callahan, President and CEO of GMS, stated, “On behalf of everyone
across the GMS family and our Board of Directors, I’d like to thank Doug
for his significant contributions to our Company over the last four-plus
years. During his time with GMS, Doug has been an integral part of our
successful transition from a privately held company with 140 locations
and $1.3 billion in revenue, to a successful public company that has
grown to over 240 locations and approximately $3.0 billion in pro-forma
LTM revenue as of April 30, 2018. We have maintained a healthy balance
sheet throughout this time while achieving several years of record
revenue and adjusted EBITDA performance. We thank Doug for committing to
an orderly transition of the CFO responsibilities and wish him well in
his future endeavors.”
About GMS Inc.
Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 240 distribution
centers across the United States and Canada. GMS’s extensive product
offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and
complementary construction products is designed to provide a
comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior
contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential
buildings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005148/en/