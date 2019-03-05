GMS : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

–Net Sales Increased 23.6% to a Q3 Record of $723.9 Million –
–Organic Net Sales increased 6.6% –
–Reported Net Income of $5.8 Million or $0.14 per share–
–Adjusted Net Income of $17.3 Million or $0.41 per share–
–Adjusted EBITDA Increased 41.5% to a Q3 Record of $59.7 Million –
GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of
interior building products, today reported financial results for the
third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended January 31, 2019.
Net sales increased 23.6% to $723.9 million from $585.5 million in the
third quarter of fiscal 2018.
Reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share,
compared to $19.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share in the prior
year.
Adjusted net income of $17.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share,
compared to $15.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the third
quarter of fiscal 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA increased to a third quarter record of $59.7 million,
or 8.2% of net sales, from Adjusted EBITDA of $42.2 million, or 7.2%
of net sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
“We were pleased to deliver record net sales and Adjusted EBITDA for our
third fiscal quarter, with an organic sales increase of 6.6% reflecting
broad-based growth across each of our product lines,” said Mike
Callahan, President and CEO. “We generated strong free cash flow in the
quarter, which enabled us to reduce our net debt by $32.8 million and
repurchase $11.5 million of our common stock under the repurchase
program announced last quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $59.7 million
increased 41.5%, reflecting contributions from the Titan acquisition and
our continued focus on operational improvements.”
Mr. Callahan continued, “We remain encouraged by activity across our end
markets and in the broader economy, despite ongoing questions about the
current macroeconomic outlook and moderating growth in new residential
construction. At the same time, we believe our market-leading position
in the distribution of interior building products, our balanced product
portfolio and our diversified exposure across commercial and residential
new and R&R construction markets, which we believe continue to exhibit
healthy long-term fundamentals, will enable us to continue to take
advantage of growth opportunities across our business both now and in
the future.”
Third Quarter 2019 Results
Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended January 31, 2019
were $723.9 million, up 23.6%, with 6.6% on an organic basis, compared
to $585.5 million for the third quarter of the prior year.
Wallboard sales of $297.4 million increased 16.0% (3.9% on an organic
basis) compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2018, driven by
acquisitions and improved pricing.
Ceilings sales of $105.2 million increased 16.4% (10.6% on an organic
basis) compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2018, mainly due to
pricing improvement, higher organic volumes as a result of increased
commercial business, and the positive impact of acquisitions.
Steel framing sales of $117.4 million increased 21.4% (13.1% on an
organic basis) compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2018, driven by
strong pricing gains, the positive impact of acquisitions, and higher
organic volumes as a result of greater commercial activity.
Other product sales of $203.9 million increased 43.6% (4.5% on an
organic basis) compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2018, as a
result of the positive impact of acquisitions, as well as higher
organic volumes and pricing improvement.
Gross profit of $234.2 million increased 19.9% compared to $195.4
million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, as a result of higher sales
including the positive impact of acquisitions and pricing improvement.
Gross margin of 32.4% declined from 33.4% a year ago, due to increased
product costs and changes in product mix. On a sequential basis, gross
margin improved 20 basis points from 32.2% in the second quarter of
fiscal 2019.
Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of net sales
was 24.6% for the quarter compared to 26.7% in the third quarter of
fiscal 2018. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expense as a
percentage of net sales was 24.2% compared to 26.3% in the prior year
quarter. Of the 210 basis point improvement, 130 basis points was the
result of increased cost efficiencies, primarily attributable to cost
reduction initiatives taken during the fiscal year, and contributions
from the Titan acquisition, partially offset by continuing inflationary
pressures, primarily in logistics. The remaining 80 basis points was the
result of the amendment of certain equipment operating leases that are
now being accounted for as capital leases.
Net income of $5.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to
$19.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the third quarter of
fiscal 2018. Adjusted net income of $17.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted
share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the
third quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of $59.7 million increased
41.5% year over year and represented an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.2%.
Capital Allocation and Expansion Activity
As of January 31, 2019, the Company had cash of $74.3 million and total
debt of $1.23 billion, compared to cash of $52.9 million and total debt
of $1.25 billion, as of October 31, 2018. During the third fiscal
quarter, the Company reduced its net debt by $32.8 million and net
leverage was 3.8 times.
Under the previously announced $75.0 million stock repurchase program,
the Company repurchased $11.5 million, or approximately 691,000 shares,
of common stock during the third quarter of fiscal 2019. As of January
31, 2019, approximately $63.5 million of availability remained under the
program.
During the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company opened a greenfield
location in Stow, Ohio. For the nine months ended January 31, 2019, the
Company completed two acquisitions and opened four greenfield locations.
As announced in a separate press release issued today, the Company
completed the acquisition of Commercial Builders Group, LLC in southern
Louisiana on March 4, 2019.
Conference Call and Webcast
GMS will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results for
the fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2019 and other information
related to its business at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 5, 2019.
Investors who wish to participate in the call should dial 877-407-3982
(domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) at least 5 minutes prior to
the start of the call. The live webcast will be available on the
Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gms.com.
There will be a slide presentation of the results available on that
page of the website as well. Replays of the call will be available
through April 5, 2019 and can be accessed at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or
412-317-6671 (international) and entering the pass code 13687870.
About GMS Inc.
Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 245 distribution
centers across the United States and Canada. GMS’s extensive product
offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and
complementary construction products is designed to provide a
comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior
contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential
buildings.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
GMS reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, it
presents Adjusted net income, free cash flow, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are not recognized financial
measures under GAAP. GMS believes that Adjusted net income, free cash
flow, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin assist
investors and analysts in comparing its operating performance across
reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the
Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating
performance. The Company’s management believes Adjusted net income,
Adjusted SG&A, free cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
margin are helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results,
while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term
strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions
in which the Company operates and capital investments. In addition, the
Company utilizes Adjusted EBITDA in certain calculations under its
senior secured asset based revolving credit facility and its senior
secured first lien term loan facility.
You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons GMS
considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. In addition, in
evaluating Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA, you
should be aware that in the future, the Company may incur expenses
similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted net income,
Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s presentation of
Adjusted net income, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA should not be
construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by
unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted net income, free
cash flow, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to
similarly titled measures used by other companies in GMS’s industry or
across different industries. Please see the tables at the end of this
release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow,
Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted net income to the most directly comparable
GAAP financial measures.
Forward-Looking Statements and Information:
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can
generally identify forward-looking statements by the Company’s use of
forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,”
“could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,”
“potential,” “predict,” “seek,” or “should,” or the negative thereof or
other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular,
statements about the markets in which GMS operates and the economy
generally, statements about growth potential across the Company’s
business and the ability to deliver growth and value creation, and the
anticipated benefits of the Company’s cost reduction and operational
improvements plan, including future SG&A savings, contained in this
press release are forward-looking statements. In addition, forward
looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s
expectations concerning management's plans for execution of a stock
repurchase program, including the maximum amount, manner and duration of
purchases of the Company’s common stock under its authorized stock
repurchase program. The Company has based these forward-looking
statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and
projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions,
estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking
statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited
to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors
outside of the Company’s control, that may cause its business, strategy
or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking
statements. These risks and uncertainties may include, among other
things: changes in the prices, supply, and/or demand for products which
GMS distributes; general economic and business conditions in the United
States and Canada; the activities of competitors; changes in significant
operating expenses; changes in the availability of capital and interest
rates; adverse weather patterns or conditions; acts of cyber intrusion;
variations in the performance of the financial markets, including the
credit markets; the possibility that the expected synergies and cost
savings and final impacts from the Titan acquisition will not be
realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period; the
risk that the GMS and Titan businesses will not be integrated
successfully; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult
to maintain business and operational relationships and to accomplish
other GMS objectives; the risk of customer attrition; our ability to
efficiently manage and control our costs and the success of our
previously announced cost reduction plan; and other factors described in
the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2018, and in its other periodic
reports filed with the SEC. In addition, the statements in this release
are made as of March 5, 2019. The Company undertakes no obligation to
update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a
result of new information, future events, changes in expectation or
otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to March 5,
2019.
GMS Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
January 31,
January 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
$
723,902
$
585,508
$
2,335,883
$
1,875,669
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown
separately below)
489,676
390,088
1,588,691
1,262,885
Gross profit
234,226
195,420
747,192
612,784
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
178,180
156,262
548,883
472,232
Depreciation and amortization
30,220
16,490
87,329
49,548
Total operating expenses
208,400
172,752
636,212
521,780
Operating income
25,826
22,668
110,980
91,004
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(19,526
)
(7,871
)
(54,896
)
(23,288
)
Change in fair value of financial instruments
—
(276
)
(6,395
)
(710
)
Write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees
—
—
—
(74
)
Other income, net
957
677
2,025
1,675
Total other expense, net
(18,569
)
(7,470
)
(59,266
)
(22,397
)
Income before taxes
7,257
15,198
51,714
68,607
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,442
(4,488
)
12,337
15,555
Net income
$
5,815
$
19,686
$
39,377
$
53,052
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
40,912
41,036
41,053
41,004
Diluted
41,371
42,228
41,789
42,167
Net income per common share(1):
Basic
$
0.14
$
0.48
$
0.94
$
1.29
Diluted
$
0.14
$
0.47
$
0.92
$
1.26
(1) The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted
earnings per share of common stock for the three and nine months ended
January 31, 2019 and 2018:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
January 31,
January 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net income
$
5,815
$
19,686
$
39,377
$
53,052
Less: Net income allocated to participating securities
156
—
940
—
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
5,659
$
19,686
$
38,437
$
53,052
Basic earnings per common share:
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
40,912
41,036
41,053
41,004
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.14
$
0.48
$
0.94
$
1.29
Diluted earnings per common share:
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
40,912
41,036
41,053
41,004
Add: Common Stock Equivalents
459
1,192
736
1,163
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
41,371
42,228
41,789
42,167
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.14
$
0.47
$
0.92
$
1.26
GMS Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
January 31, 2019 and April 30, 2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
January 31,
April 30,
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
74,347
$
36,437
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net of allowances of $7,963 and
$9,633, respectively
410,017
346,450
Inventories, net
308,115
239,223
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
12,610
11,726
Total current assets
805,089
633,836
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $113,898
and $85,761, respectively
280,225
163,582
Goodwill
619,554
427,645
Intangible assets, net
452,811
222,682
Deferred income taxes
5,219
—
Other assets
14,250
6,766
Total assets
$
2,177,148
$
1,454,511
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
129,580
$
116,168
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
52,454
56,323
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
60,488
45,146
Current portion of long-term debt
40,328
16,284
Total current liabilities
282,850
233,921
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,193,522
579,602
Deferred income taxes, net
9,743
10,742
Other liabilities
46,148
35,088
Liabilities to noncontrolling interest holders, less current portion
11,125
15,707
Total liabilities
1,543,388
875,060
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 500,000 shares authorized;
40,561 and 41,069 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31,
2019 and April 30, 2018, respectively
406
411
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 50,000 shares
authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2019
and April 30, 2018
—
—
Exchangeable shares
29,639
—
Additional paid-in capital
482,635
489,007
Retained earnings
128,969
89,592
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(7,889
)
441
Total stockholders' equity
633,760
579,451
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,177,148
$
1,454,511
GMS Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended January 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
January 31,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
39,377
$
53,052
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
87,329
49,548
Write-off and amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
2,505
2,141
Provision for losses on accounts and notes receivable
240
133
Provision for obsolescence of inventory
416
113
Effects of fair value adjustments to inventory
4,129
276
Increase in fair value of contingent consideration
535
195
Equity-based compensation
4,706
4,375
Gain on sale and disposal of assets
(412
)
(648
)
Change in fair value of financial instruments
6,395
710
Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade accounts and notes receivable
23,243
14,545
Inventories
(11,576
)
(23,893
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(968
)
(8,756
)
Accounts payable
(17,856
)
(5,723
)
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
(3,824
)
(7,140
)
Derivative liability
(10,778
)
—
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
446
312
Deferred income taxes
(18,470
)
(12,860
)
Cash provided by operating activities
105,437
66,380
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(13,385
)
(13,408
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
910
2,374
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(579,731
)
(23,568
)
Cash used in investing activities
(592,206
)
(34,602
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments on the revolving credit facility
(748,999
)
(597,092
)
Borrowings from the revolving credit facility
886,896
493,739
Payments of principal on long-term debt
(7,476
)
(4,332
)
Payments of principal on capital lease obligations
(13,923
)
(4,530
)
Borrowings from term loan
996,840
577,616
Repayments of term loan
(571,840
)
(477,616
)
Repurchases of common stock
(11,514
)
—
Debt issuance costs
(7,933
)
(3,283
)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
1,280
130
Other financing activities
1,355
(2,032
)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
524,686
(17,400
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(7
)
—
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
37,910
14,378
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
36,437
14,561
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
74,347
$
28,939
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
16,121
$
35,005
Cash paid for interest
45,724
21,192
Supplemental schedule of noncash activities:
Assets acquired under capital lease
$
102,053
$
7,953
Issuance of installment notes associated with equity-based
compensation liability awards
5,356
11,898
GMS Inc.
Net Sales by Product Group (Unaudited)
Three and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2019 and 2018
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
January 31,
% of
January 31,
% of
January 31,
% of
January 31,
% of
2019
Total
2018
Total
2019
Total
2018
Total
(dollars in thousands)
Wallboard
$
297,358
41.1
%
$
256,413
43.8
%
$
949,781
40.7
%
$
829,568
44.2
%
Ceilings
105,219
14.5
%
90,360
15.4
%
339,450
14.5
%
291,716
15.6
%
Steel framing
117,432
16.2
%
96,744
16.5
%
382,304
16.4
%
304,598
16.2
%
Other products
203,893
28.2
%
141,991
24.3
%
664,348
28.4
%
449,787
24.0
%
Total net sales
$
723,902
$
585,508
$
2,335,883
$
1,875,669
GMS Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
Three and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
January 31,
January 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
5,815
$
19,686
$
39,377
$
53,052
Interest expense
19,526
7,871
54,896
23,288
Write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees
—
—
—
74
Interest income
(10
)
(44
)
(43
)
(93
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,442
(4,488
)
12,337
15,555
Depreciation expense
11,919
6,009
34,067
18,021
Amortization expense
18,301
10,481
53,262
31,527
EBITDA
$
56,993
$
39,515
$
193,896
$
141,424
Stock appreciation expense (a)
442
631
1,425
1,863
Redeemable noncontrolling interests(b)
(35
)
340
778
1,370
Equity-based compensation(c)
1,140
430
2,638
1,277
Severance and other permitted costs(d)
229
8
5,947
325
Transaction costs (acquisitions and other)(e)
1,066
75
6,660
321
Gain on disposal of assets
(118
)
(51
)
(412
)
(648
)
Effects of fair value adjustments to inventory(f)
—
89
4,129
276
Change in fair value of financial instruments(g)
—
276
6,395
710
Secondary public offering costs(h)
—
894
—
1,525
Debt transaction costs(i)
—
—
678
758
EBITDA add-backs
2,724
2,692
28,238
7,777
Adjusted EBITDA
$
59,717
$
42,207
$
222,134
$
149,201
Adjusted EBITDA margin
8.2
%
7.2
%
9.5
%
8.0
%
(a)
Represents non-cash expense related to stock appreciation rights
agreements.
(b)
Represents non-cash compensation expense related to changes in the
redemption values of noncontrolling interests.
(c)
Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the
issuance of share-based awards.
(d)
Represents severance expenses and other costs permitted in
calculations under the ABL Facility and the First Lien Facility.
(e)
Represents one-time costs related to acquisitions paid to third
parties.
(f)
Represents the non-cash cost of sales impact of purchase accounting
adjustments to increase inventory to its estimated fair value.
(g)
Represents the mark-to-market adjustments for derivative financial
instruments.
(h)
Represents one-time costs related to our secondary offering paid to
third-party advisors.
(i)
Represents expenses paid to third-party advisors related to debt
refinancing activities.
GMS Inc.
Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free
Cash Flow (Unaudited)
Three and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
January 31,
January 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash provided by operating activities
$
59,780
$
34,370
$
105,437
$
66,380
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,229
)
(4,966
)
(13,385
)
(13,408
)
Free cash flow (a)
$
55,551
$
29,404
$
92,052
$
52,972
(a)
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash
provided by operations less capital expenditures.
GMS Inc.
Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expense to
Adjusted SG&A (Unaudited)
Three and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
January 31,
January 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Selling, general and administrative expense
$
178,180
$
156,262
$
548,883
$
472,232
Adjustments
Stock appreciation expense (a)
(442
)
(631
)
(1,425
)
(1,863
)
Redeemable noncontrolling interests(b)
35
(340
)
(778
)
(1,370
)
Equity-based compensation(c)
(1,140
)
(430
)
(2,638
)
(1,277
)
Severance and other permitted costs(d)
(229
)
(8
)
(5,947
)
(325
)
Transaction costs (acquisitions and other)(e)
(1,066
)
(75
)
(6,660
)
(321
)
Gain on disposal of assets
118
51
412
648
Secondary public offering costs(f)
—
(894
)
—
(1,525
)
Debt transaction costs(g)
—
—
(678
)
(758
)
Adjusted SG&A
$
175,456
$
153,935
$
531,169
$
465,441
Adjusted SG&A margin
24.2
%
26.3
%
22.7
%
24.8
%
(a)
Represents non-cash expense related to stock appreciation rights
agreements.
(b)
Represents non-cash compensation expense related to changes in the
redemption values of noncontrolling interests.
(c)
Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense related to the
issuance of share-based awards.
(d)
Represents severance expenses and other costs permitted in
calculations under the ABL Facility and the First Lien Facility.
(e)
Represents one-time costs related to acquisitions paid to third
parties.
(f)
Represents one-time costs related to our secondary offering paid to
third-party advisors.
(g)
Represents expenses paid to third-party advisors related to debt
refinancing activities.
GMS Inc.
Reconciliation of Income Before Taxes to Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)
Three and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2019 and 2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
January 31,
January 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income before taxes
$
7,257
$
15,198
$
51,714
$
68,607
EBITDA add-backs
2,724
2,692
28,238
7,777
Write-off of debt discount and deferred financing fees
—
—
—
74
Purchase accounting depreciation and amortization (1)
12,395
5,493
37,250
16,038
Adjusted pre-tax income
22,376
23,383
117,202
92,496
Adjusted income tax expense
5,035
8,067
26,370
31,911
Adjusted net income
$
17,341
$
15,316
$
90,832
$
60,585
Effective tax rate (2)
22.5
%
34.5
%
22.5
%
34.5
%
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
40,912
41,036
41,053
41,004
Diluted (3)
42,500
42,228
42,918
42,137
Adjusted net income per share:
Basic
$
0.42
$
0.37
$
2.21
$
1.48
Diluted
$
0.41
$
0.36
$
2.12
$
1.44
(1)
Depreciation and amortization from the increase in value of certain
long-term assets associated with the April 1, 2014 acquisition of
the predecessor company and the acquisition of Titan. Full year
projected amount for FY19 is $49.7 million.
(2)
Normalized cash tax rate determined based on our estimated taxes for
fiscal 2019 excluding the impact of purchase accounting and certain
other deferred tax accounts.
(3)
Includes the effect of 1.1 million shares of equity issued in
connection with the acquisition of Titan that are exchangeable for
the Company’s common stock.