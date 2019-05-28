Log in
GMV Minerals : Announces Closing of Upsized Financing

05/28/2019 | 07:54pm EDT

May 28, 2019

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2019 - GMV Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'GMV') (TSX-V:GMV) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement by issuing a total of 7,965,000 units at a price of $0.11 per unit to raise gross proceeds of $876,150 with all securities issued having a four-month hold period which expires on September 30, 2019.

As previously announced, each Unit in this offering consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a 'Common Share') and one share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each warrant entitles the Unit holder to purchase one (1) additional GMV common share at a price of $0.15 per share at any time within 24 months of the closing.

The Company will pay an aggregate of $1,540 in cash and issue 14,000 Finders Warrants in connection with this offering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.15 per share for 24 months from the date of closing. The Finder's Warrants are issued on the same terms and conditions as the private placement Warrants.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance exploration activities at the Company's Mexican Hat gold property located in S.E. Arizona as well as for general working capital.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat project, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. The Company recently updated its inferred mineral resource to 32,876,000 tonnes grading 0.616 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 651,000 ounces of gold.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

________________________________________
Ian Klassen, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:
GMV Minerals Inc.
Ian Klassen
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: info@gmvminerals.com

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES -

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management of the Company regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

GMV Minerals Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 23:53:07 UTC
