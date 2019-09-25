Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  GN Store Nord    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD

(GN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GN Store Nord A/S : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:30am EDT


GN Store Nord A/S: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with themTrading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

25.09.2019 / 16:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Hélène Barnekow
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the board of directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name GN Store Nord
b) LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Shares

DK0010272632
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

DKK 278.3 per share

DKK 278.6 per share		 Volume(s)

400 shares

700 shares
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 NA
e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-25
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
 

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Morten P. Toft
Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 46 07

Or

Rune Sandager
Senior Manager - Investor Relations
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55


About GN Group

The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. Our ambitious 150-year journey has taken us from telegraph cables to radio waves and intelligent audio engineering. To celebrate our anniversary, we look to our unique competences within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions to help us continue to transform lives through the power of sound.

GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and BlueParrott in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com, get to know our innovation and leadership, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


25.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GN Store Nord A/S
Lautrupbjerg 7
2750 Ballerup
Denmark
Internet: www.gn.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54013  25.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GN STORE NORD
10:30aGN STORE NORD A/S : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
10:24aGN STORE NORD : Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and..
AQ
09/20GN STORE NORD A/S : GN announces changes to Executive Management
EQ
09/20GN STORE NORD : announces changes to Executive Management
AQ
09/12FACING A FAST CHANGING AND COMPLEX F : how we equip our business for change
PU
09/11GN STORE NORD A/S : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
09/11GN STORE NORD : Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and..
AQ
09/05GN STORE NORD : Jabra presents the 4th generation in true wireless earbuds with ..
PU
09/03GN STORE NORD : Direct streaming to people with hearing loss
PU
09/03GN STORE NORD : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 12 401 M
EBIT 2019 2 211 M
Net income 2019 1 548 M
Debt 2019 4 260 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 25,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,34x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 37 125 M
Chart GN STORE NORD
Duration : Period :
GN Store Nord Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 306,35  DKK
Last Close Price 285,90  DKK
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
René Svendsen-Tune Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jakob Gudbrand Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Marcus Desimoni Chief Financial Officer
William Ervin Hoover Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GN STORE NORD17.51%5 471
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC27.42%114 200
DANAHER CORPORATION40.18%103 695
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.00%62 405
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.78%58 965
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION43.04%45 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group