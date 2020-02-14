Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  GN Store Nord    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD

(GN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GN Store Nord A/S : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 06:30am EST


GN Store Nord A/S: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them: Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

14.02.2020 / 12:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Gitte Aabo
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name GN Store Nord
b) LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Shares

DK0010272632
b) Nature of the transaction Buying of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

DKK 392.0 per share		 Volume(s)

2,538 shares
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 NA
e) Date of the transaction 2020-02-14
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen
 

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Morten P. Toft
Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 46 07

Or

Rune Sandager
Senior Manager - Investor Relations
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55


About GN Group

The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. Our ambitious 150-year journey has taken us from telegraph cables to radio waves and intelligent audio engineering. To celebrate our anniversary, we look to our unique competences within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions to help us continue to transform lives through the power of sound.

GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and BlueParrott in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com, get to know our innovation and leadership, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


14.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GN Store Nord A/S
Lautrupbjerg 7
2750 Ballerup
Denmark
Internet: www.gn.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

56825  14.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GN STORE NORD
06:30aGN STORE NORD A/S : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
06:20aGN STORE NORD : Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and..
AQ
02/11GN STORE NORD : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
02/05ANNUAL REPORT 2019 : GN delivers another outstanding year with 15% organic reven..
AQ
02/05GN STORE NORD : Annual results
CO
01/28GN STORE NORD : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
01/14GN STORE NORD : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
2019GN STORE NORD : Annual Report
CO
2019GN STORE NORD : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
2019A GRAND AND DARING PROJECT : How risk-taking and determination secured a company..
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 13 979 M
EBIT 2020 2 422 M
Net income 2020 1 735 M
Debt 2020 4 755 M
Yield 2020 0,48%
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,96x
EV / Sales2021 3,64x
Capitalization 50 565 M
Chart GN STORE NORD
Duration : Period :
GN Store Nord Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 364,07  DKK
Last Close Price 393,00  DKK
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -7,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
René Svendsen-Tune Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jakob Gudbrand Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Marcus Enrico Desimoni Chief Financial Officer
William Ervin Hoover Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GN STORE NORD25.44%7 344
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC2.99%134 569
DANAHER CORPORATION6.48%113 659
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.1.56%69 631
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-6.72%58 791
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-2.78%47 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group