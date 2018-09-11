Log in
09/11/2018 | 01:10pm CEST

DGAP-News: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Share Buyback
GN Store Nord A/S: Transactions in relation to share buyback program

11.09.2018 / 13:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord Board of Directors initiated a share buyback program on May 2, 2018, in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 15 of May 2, 2018).

The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital and to cover obligations under the long-term incentive program. Under the share buyback program, which runs from May 2, 2018 and will end no later than March 14, 2019, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,000 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period September 4, 2018 - September 10, 2018:

  No. of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction Value, DKK
September 4, 2018 25,860 340.25 8,798,971
September 5, 2018 20,000 330.83 6,616,652
September 6, 2018 5,000 330.73 1,653,629
September 7, 2018 4,238 332.35 1,408,494
September 10, 2018 9,902 329.04 3,258,183
Accumulated under the program 1,641,763 278.71 457,571,819
 

Following the above transactions GN holds a total of 12,393,246 own shares corresponding to a nominal value of DKK 49,572,984 and 8.5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company. Every Tuesday, GN will announce the number and value of repurchased shares in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Peter Justesen
VP - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 87 16

Or

Rune Sandager
Senior Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Group Media Manager
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55


About GN Group
The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. With our unique competencies within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions, we transform lives through the power of sound: Hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support calls, music and media consumption.

With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN's innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and Blueparrott in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


11.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GN Store Nord A/S
Lautrupbjerg 7
2750 Ballerup
Denmark
Phone: +45 457 50000
E-mail: investor@gn.com
Internet: www.gn.com
ISIN: DK0010272632
WKN: 854734
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

722393  11.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=722393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 10 352 M
EBIT 2018 1 805 M
Net income 2018 1 316 M
Debt 2018 3 149 M
Yield 2018 0,47%
P/E ratio 2018 33,45
P/E ratio 2019 28,36
EV / Sales 2018 4,90x
EV / Sales 2019 4,50x
Capitalization 47 551 M
Chart GN STORE NORD
Duration : Period :
GN Store Nord Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 302  DKK
Spread / Average Target -7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
René Svendsen-Tune Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Anders Hedegaard Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Marcus Desimoni Chief Financial Officer
Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GN STORE NORD62.79%7 400
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.92%95 539
DANAHER CORPORATION13.26%73 565
INTUITIVE SURGICAL48.48%61 638
ILLUMINA57.92%51 357
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION44.61%49 564
