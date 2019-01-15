Log in
GN STORE NORD (GN)
GN Store Nord A/S: Transactions in relation to share buyback program

01/15/2019 | 05:30am EST

DGAP-News: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Share Buyback
GN Store Nord A/S: Transactions in relation to share buyback program

15.01.2019 / 11:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transactions in relation to share buyback program

Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord Board of Directors initiated a share buyback program on May 2, 2018, in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 15 of May 2, 2018).

The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital and to cover obligations under the long-term incentive program. Under the share buyback program, which runs from May 2, 2018 and will end no later than March 14, 2019, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,000 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period January 8, 2019 - January 14, 2019:

  No. of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction Value, DKK
January 8, 2019 22,500 272.76 6,137,060
January 9, 2019 48,376 278.49 13,471,990
January 10, 2019 20,518 275.48 5,652,344
January 11, 2019 48,560 277.27 13,464,139
January 14, 2019 24,210 267.33 6,472,171
Accumulated under the program 2,630,503 275.28 724,133,589
 

Following the above transactions GN holds a total of 13,367,544 own shares corresponding to a nominal value of DKK 53,470,176 and 9.2% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company. On a weekly basis, GN will announce the number and value of repurchased shares in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Peter Justesen
VP - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 87 16

Or

Rune Sandager
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55


About GN Group
The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. With our unique competencies within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions, we transform lives through the power of sound: Hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support calls, music and media consumption.

With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN's innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and Blueparrott in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


15.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GN Store Nord A/S
Lautrupbjerg 7
2750 Ballerup
Denmark
Phone: +45 457 50000
E-mail: investor@gn.com
Internet: www.gn.com
ISIN: DK0010272632
WKN: 854734
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

766191  15.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=766191&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
