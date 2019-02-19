DGAP-News: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

GN Store Nord A/S: Transactions in relation to share buyback program



19.02.2019 / 10:37

Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord Board of Directors initiated a share buyback program on May 2, 2018, in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 15 of May 2, 2018).

The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital and to cover obligations under the long-term incentive program. Under the share buyback program, which runs from May 2, 2018 and will end no later than March 14, 2019, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,000 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period February 12, 2019 - February 18, 2019:

No. of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction Value, DKK February 12, 2019 24,060 299.31 7,201,307 February 13, 2019 20,000 305.60 6,111,910 February 14, 2019 20,552 305.77 6,284,152 February 15, 2019 24,000 298.76 7,170,137 February 18, 2019 14,700 298.58 4,389,123 Accumulated under the program 3,247,151 277.59 901,383,146

Following the above transactions GN holds a total of 13,984,192 own shares corresponding to a nominal value of DKK 55,936,768 and 9.6% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company. On a weekly basis, GN will announce the number and value of repurchased shares in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.

For further information, please contact:



Investors and analysts

Peter Justesen

VP - Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 87 16

Or

Rune Sandager

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57



Press and the media

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs

Tel: +45 45 75 02 55





About GN Group

The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. Our ambitious 150-year journey has taken us from telegraph cables to radio waves and intelligent audio engineering. To celebrate our anniversary, we look to our unique competences within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions to help us continue to transform lives through the power of sound.

GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and BlueParrott in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.