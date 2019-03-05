Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  GN Store Nord    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD

(GN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GN Store Nord A/S: Transactions in relation to share buyback program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:10am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Share Buyback
GN Store Nord A/S: Transactions in relation to share buyback program

05.03.2019 / 10:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord Board of Directors initiated a share buyback program on May 2, 2018, in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 15 of May 2, 2018).

The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital and to cover obligations under the long-term incentive program. Under the share buyback program, which runs from May 2, 2018 and will end no later than March 14, 2019, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,000 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period February 26, 2019 - March 4, 2019

  No. of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction Value, DKK
February 26, 2019 13,960 287.84 4,018,260
February 27, 2019 760 300.00 228,000
February 28, 2019 0 0.00 0
March 1, 2019 25,890 314.24 8,135,728
March 4, 2019 15,000 314.51 4,717,625
Accumulated under the program 3,436,467 278.34 956,492,379
 

Following the above transactions GN holds a total of 14,173,508 own shares corresponding to a nominal value of DKK 56,694,032 and 9.7% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company. On a weekly basis, GN will announce the number and value of repurchased shares in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Peter Justesen
VP - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 87 16

Or

Rune Sandager
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55


About GN Group
The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. Our ambitious 150-year journey has taken us from telegraph cables to radio waves and intelligent audio engineering. To celebrate our anniversary, we look to our unique competences within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions to help us continue to transform lives through the power of sound.

GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and BlueParrott in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


05.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GN Store Nord A/S
Lautrupbjerg 7
2750 Ballerup
Denmark
Phone: +45 457 50000
E-mail: investor@gn.com
Internet: www.gn.com
ISIN: DK0010272632
WKN: 854734
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

783851  05.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=783851&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GN STORE NORD
04:10aGN STORE NORD A/S : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
EQ
03/01GN STORE NORD : Major shareholder notification – Marathon Asset Management..
AQ
02/27GN STORE NORD : Notice to convene Annual General Meeting 2019 of GN Store Nord
AQ
02/27ANNUAL REPORT 2018 : GN delivers on guidance with 13% organic growth and EBITA m..
AQ
02/27GN STORE NORD A/S : Annual Report 2018: GN delivers on guidance with 13% organic..
EQ
02/26GN STORE NORD A/S : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
EQ
02/26GN STORE NORD : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
02/19GN STORE NORD : Audio to Acquire Altia Systems
BU
02/19GN STORE NORD A/S : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
EQ
02/14Widex, Sivantos win EU approval for $8.3 billion hearing aid merger
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 11 638 M
EBIT 2019 2 065 M
Net income 2019 1 519 M
Debt 2019 3 291 M
Yield 2019 0,56%
P/E ratio 2019 27,25
P/E ratio 2020 23,64
EV / Sales 2019 4,20x
EV / Sales 2020 3,87x
Capitalization 45 614 M
Chart GN STORE NORD
Duration : Period :
GN Store Nord Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 300  DKK
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
René Svendsen-Tune Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Anders Hedegaard Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Marcus Desimoni Chief Financial Officer
Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GN STORE NORD28.89%6 927
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC17.99%104 497
DANAHER CORPORATION22.08%89 152
INTUITIVE SURGICAL14.83%62 695
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION15.31%55 605
ILLUMINA7.09%45 977
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.