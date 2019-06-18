Log in
GN Store Nord A/S: Transactions in relation to share buyback program

06/18/2019

DGAP-News: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Share Buyback
GN Store Nord A/S: Transactions in relation to share buyback program

18.06.2019
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord Board of Directors initiated a share buyback program on May 1, 2019, in accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse and Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, jointly referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 23 of May 1, 2019).

The share buyback program was initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital and to cover obligations under the long-term incentive program. Under the share buyback program, which runs from May 1, 2019 and will end no later than March 10, 2020, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,000 million.

On a weekly basis, GN announces the number and value of shares repurchased under the program in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period from June 11, 2019 to June 17, 2019:

  No. of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction Value, DKK
June 11, 2019 31,117 311.80 9,702,153
June 12, 2019 9,140 323.44 2,956,215
June 13, 2019 10,000 324.83 3,248,300
June 14, 2019 12,040 321.03 3,865,176
June 17, 2019 4,394 321.32 1,411,885
Accumulated under the program 494,770 321.25 158,944,900
 

Following the above transactions, GN holds as treasury shares a total of 11,055,163 shares of nominally DKK 4, corresponding to a total nominal value of DKK 44,220,652 and 7.8% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company. Details of each transaction are included as an appendix.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Peter Justesen
VP - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 87 16

Or

Rune Sandager
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55


About GN Group
The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. Our ambitious 150-year journey has taken us from telegraph cables to radio waves and intelligent audio engineering. To celebrate our anniversary, we look to our unique competences within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions to help us continue to transform lives through the power of sound.

GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and BlueParrott in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


18.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GN Store Nord A/S
Lautrupbjerg 7
2750 Ballerup
Denmark
Phone: +45 457 50000
E-mail: investor@gn.com
Internet: www.gn.com
ISIN: DK0010272632
WKN: 854734
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 826617

 
End of News DGAP News Service

826617  18.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=826617&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
About