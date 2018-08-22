Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  GN Store Nord    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD (GN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GN Store Nord : Continued double digit organic revenue growth drives strong EBITA margin increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 01:12am EDT

GN News

Aug 22, 2018

RESTEN KOMMER

About GN Group


The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. With our unique competencies within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions, we transform lives through the power of sound: Hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support calls, music and media consumption.

With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN's innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and Blueparrott in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Disclaimer

GN Store Nord A/S published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 05:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GN STORE NORD
01:50aGN STORE NORD A/S : Interim Report Q2 2018: Continued double digit organic reven..
EQ
01:35aGN STORE NORD A/S : Interim Report Q2 2018: Continued double digit organic reven..
EQ
01:12aGN STORE NORD : Continued double digit organic revenue growth drives strong EBIT..
PU
01:01aINTERIM REPORT Q2 2018 : Continued double digit organic revenue growth drives st..
AQ
08/21GN STORE NORD A/S : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
EQ
08/21GN STORE NORD : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
08/14GN STORE NORD A/S : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
EQ
08/13GN STORE NORD : Hearing announces new Premium-Plus hearing aid
PU
08/12JHARKHAND'S KHUNTI : Multiple narratives, one story of migration, bonded labour ..
AQ
08/07GN STORE NORD A/S : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15GN Store Nord (GNNDY) Introduces ReSound LiNX Quattro - Slideshow 
05/03GN Store Nord A/S ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/08GN Store Nord A/S ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Hearing Aids Legislation Bodes Well For Sonova 
2017WEAR ETF (WEAR) May Summary 
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 10 202 M
EBIT 2018 1 759 M
Net income 2018 1 304 M
Debt 2018 3 100 M
Yield 2018 0,50%
P/E ratio 2018 31,19
P/E ratio 2019 27,24
EV / Sales 2018 4,68x
EV / Sales 2019 4,35x
Capitalization 44 652 M
Chart GN STORE NORD
Duration : Period :
GN Store Nord Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 270  DKK
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
René Svendsen-Tune Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Anders Hedegaard Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Marcus Desimoni Chief Financial Officer
Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GN STORE NORD52.87%7 067
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.20%92 643
DANAHER CORPORATION8.36%70 472
INTUITIVE SURGICAL44.97%59 708
ILLUMINA49.20%47 904
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION39.45%47 586
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.