GN Store Nord : Continued double digit organic revenue growth drives strong EBITA margin increase

Aug 22, 2018

About GN Group

The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. With our unique competencies within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions, we transform lives through the power of sound: Hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support calls, music and media consumption.

With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN's innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and Blueparrott in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

