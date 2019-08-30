Log in
GN Store Nord : Great sound in miniature

08/30/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

GN News

Aug 30, 2019

GN Hearing introduces new custom-crafted hearing aids

GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid connectivity, today launched a suite of new custom-crafted hearing aids. The new portfolio packages the industry renowned ReSound LiNX Quattro™ technology - a brilliant experience with Layers of Sound, great speech intelligibility even in noisy situations, and excellent streaming - into discreet custom-crafted hearing aids. While taking up as little space as possible in the ear canal, users will benefit from an impressive listening experience.

Great hearing is in high demand. Not only are 466 million people around the world living with disabling hearing loss [1], ReSound LiNX Quattro has also seen a positive reception in the market, which has led to the launch of new custom hearing aids for this popular model. The new custom-crafted hearing aids can enrich people's lives with all the qualities of hearing, such as socializing, learning, and working optimally. In addition, each hearing aid is designed to fit exactly to the ear canal of every individual user, using a 3D scanner and advanced personalized modelling. Sitting discreetly in the ear canal, the design can also bring extra confidence to the user.

ReSound LiNX Quattro is a clear number one for streaming. In an independent study, streaming music and speech from an iPhone was top-rated for ReSound LiNX Quattro compared to other hearing aids [2]. Users can benefit from using the new small and discreet custom-crafted hearing aids for taking calls and streaming their favorite music and TV shows.They can also stream sound directly to the hearing aids from an iPhone with no need for intermediate devices and the hearing aids are built for direct Android™ streaming, too[3].

'ReSound LiNX Quattro has been very well received by people with hearing loss. We are dedicated to bringing the technological benefits to more users, who prefer wearing their hearing aids discreetly in the ear canal,' said Jakob Gudbrand, President and CEO of GN Hearing.'These technological wonders in miniature are truly personalized and custom-crafted to fit each person's hearing, yet with the brilliant experience with Layers of Sound and excellent streaming that people appreciate.'

Four new options are available: the first Completely-in-Canal (CIC) 2.4 GHz wireless hearing aid for direct streaming, high-quality In-the-Canal (ITC) and In-the-Ear (ITE) models, and the industry's only Mic-in-Helix (MIH) hearing aid. Each custom-crafted hearing aid comes in five skin-tone colors to ensure that they are personal and discreet for every user.

Browse the ReSound customs portfolio.

The new custom-crafted hearing aids are now also available in the Beltone AmazeTM collection.

For further information, please contact:

Press and the media
Marie Schleimann Nordlund
Head of PR, Media and Communication
Tel: +45 31 26 37 34

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55

Investors and analysts
Morten Toft
VP - Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 46 07

Rune Sandager
Senior Manager - Investor Relations
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

About GN
The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. Our ambitious 150-year journey has taken us from telegraph cables to radio waves and intelligent audio engineering. To celebrate our anniversary, we look to our unique competences within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions to help us continue to transform lives through the power of sound.

GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honour that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and Blueparrott in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 6,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

© 2019 GN Store Nord A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra is a trademark of GN Audio A/S. ReSound and Interton are trademarks of GN Hearing A/S. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing Care Corporation. iPhone is trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice). i World Health Organization: Deafness and hearing loss. Available at https://bit.ly/2EkhpiG (last accessed: August 19, 2019)

[1] Disabling hearing loss refers to hearing loss greater than 40 dB in the better ear in adults and a hearing loss greater than 30 dB in the better hearing ear in children
[2] Aranda del Toro, M and Groth J: Independent study shows that ReSound LiNX Quattro is preferred for direct audio streaming, 2019
[3] Direct Android streaming is expected to become available to ReSound LiNX Quattro and Beltone Amaze hearing aid users in a future Android release from Google. For compatibility information and devices, visit www.resound.com/compatibility

Disclaimer

GN Store Nord A/S published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 17:31:04 UTC
