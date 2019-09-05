GN Store Nord : Jabra presents the 4th generation in true wireless earbuds with the Jabra Elite 75t

GN News

New smaller, compact earbud shape tested for optimal comfort and secure fit

20% smaller and 50% more battery life than the Jabra Elite 65t

Up to 7.5 hours battery life that extends up to 28 hours with charging case

Premium sound and 4-microphone technology for crystal-clear calls

Customize the music experience via the Jabra Sound+ app

Jabra, leader in personal sound as well as office solutions, today announces the next generation true wireless earbuds , the Jabra Elite 75t. Engineered to last longer and designed to fit better, the Elite 75t takes things up a notch, building on the same great calls and music that fans of the Elite 65t have come to love - with a notably longer battery life and a smaller, more secure, comfortable fit.

Fuelled by 150 years of audio engineering excellence, Jabra has a proven track record within true wireless. The Elite 75t leverages a lower power platform and connectivity technology from sister company GN Hearing as well as miniaturization know-how built up from four generations of true wireless Elite products.

The Elite 75t is specifically designed to provide enhanced comfort through its optimal earbud shape and size. The earbuds have been extensively tested for secure fit, so users can be confident that the earbuds will stay put, no matter what activity they may be engaged in. The sleek design makes the Elite 75t ideal even for smaller ears, while the ergonomic shape makes them so comfortable, users canenjoy their music and calls for extended periods of time.

Determining key user needs

Jabra developed a comfort and fit simulation model based on thousands of ear scans from global users to determine the most optimal 3D shape and size, that fits ears comfortably across a range of users. Taking it one step further, Jabra also collated valuable insights on user needs and preferences to determine the primary barriers to a true wireless experience.

There's a constant consumer demand for more battery life, better fit and ease of connectivity to devices which Jabra is seeking to address with the newest addition to the Elite range. The Elite 75t offers up to 28 hours of battery life with the charging case and 7.5 hours without. Those in a rush will appreciate the fast USB-C charging that ensures that you never run out of battery when you need it the most - perfect for modern life on the go. A wireless charging variant will also be introduced to the market at a later date.

Clever engineering ensures that the new compact size continues to deliver the fundamentals consumers expect form Jabra, namely - robust connectivity, durability, ease of use and a superior calls and music experience. Making and taking calls is a great experience with the 4-microphone call technology, enhanced with Jabra's latest noise and wind reducing algorithms. This feature gives you the confidence to take that call, even in busy environments like the street or subway. We enhanced the ease of use of the charging case by ensuring easy access and adding magnets.

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, said, 'Our biggest news at IFA 2019 is also our smallest yet. It is a result of our dedication to listening to and providing for changing customer expectations for a truly wireless experience. Taking a great product and making it better is a complex undertaking and that is exactly what we have achieved today. We have elevated the earbud experience, ensuring the most comfortable and long-lasting solution for on-the-go lifestyles. We are excited to welcome the Elite 75t, our newest, most innovative addition to our award-winning Elite range,' he added.

Users can instantly connect to Alexa**, Siri® or Google Assistant™, quickly accessing the information they may need - from setting appointments, to finding nearby events or having messages read out. Furthermore, Bluetooth 5.0 allows users to seamlessly connect the Elite 75t to their smartphones.

The Jabra Sound+ app allows users to choose their voice assistant, customize their music profile with the equalizer, modify how much nearby noise they want to hear (HearThrough), adjust their calls experience, keep track of battery charge, and much more.

The Elite 75t will be available in two colours - Titanium Black, and Gold Beige, offering varied options to users to suit their preferred style. There will also be a black version exclusive for Best Buy in the US.

Key features and specifications:



New compact earbud shape tested for comfort and secure fit

More than 7.5 hours battery life, up to 28 hours with the charging case

4-microphone technology for crystal clear calls even in noisy and windy environments

Fast charging with USB-C

Reliable true wireless connectivity with no audio dropouts

Music your way with the customizable equalizer, available in the Jabra Sound+ app

IP55-rated durability and 2-year warranty against dust and water*

One-touch access to Amazon Alexa**, Siri ® and Google Assistant™

and Google Assistant™ Compatible with all Bluetooth audio enabled phones and tabletsThe Jabra Sound+ companion app is compatible with iOS and Android devices

* Registration required with the Jabra Sound+ App

** Operating System dependent

Find out more about Jabra at IFA at www.jabra.com/ifaor visit us at Hall 1.2 | Booth #210 #IFA2019

