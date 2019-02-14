Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  GN Store Nord    GN   DK0010272632

GN STORE NORD

(GN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Widex, Sivantos win EU approval for $8.3 billion hearing aid merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 04:26am EST

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker Widex expects its merger with Germany's Sivantos to complete next month after getting European approval, creating the third-largest player in the industry.

The companies plan to invest more in digital devices as a combined group and to step up their challenge on market leaders Sonova and William Demant.

Sivantos, formerly known as Siemens Audiology, and Denmark's Widex said in May that they had agreed to form a company worth more than 7 billion euros (6.14 billion pounds), including 3 billion euros in debt.

Widex said on Thursday that the European Commission had found no issue in competition law with the merger, which has now been approved by all relevant authorities and is expected to be concluded in early March.

The merger creates a company with a presence in more than 125 markets with more than 10,000 employees and a total revenue of more than 1.7 billion euros, it added.

"The merger between Widex and Sivantos will give us new and unique opportunities to create innovative devices," Marcus Brenneckem, Global Co-Head of EQT Private Equity, said.

EQT bought Sivantos from Siemens in 2015 for more than 2 billion euros.

Denmark's Topholm and Westermann families, who own Widex, will retain large stakes in the merged company.

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GN STORE NORD 0.62% 307.7 Delayed Quote.25.69%
SONOVA HOLDING 1.40% 189 Delayed Quote.15.97%
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING -0.36% 222.4 Delayed Quote.20.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GN STORE NORD
04:26aWidex, Sivantos win EU approval for $8.3 billion hearing aid merger
RE
02/12GN STORE NORD A/S : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
EQ
02/12GN STORE NORD : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
02/05GN STORE NORD A/S : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
EQ
01/29GN STORE NORD : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
01/29GN STORE NORD A/S : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
EQ
01/22GN STORE NORD A/S : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
EQ
01/15GN STORE NORD A/S : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
EQ
01/15GN STORE NORD : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
01/10Hearing aid makers Widex and Sivantos reopen EU merger application
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 10 405 M
EBIT 2018 1 807 M
Net income 2018 1 284 M
Debt 2018 3 124 M
Yield 2018 0,49%
P/E ratio 2018 31,70
P/E ratio 2019 26,15
EV / Sales 2018 4,58x
EV / Sales 2019 4,17x
Capitalization 44 550 M
Chart GN STORE NORD
Duration : Period :
GN Store Nord Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GN STORE NORD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 288  DKK
Spread / Average Target -5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
René Svendsen-Tune Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Anders Hedegaard Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Per Wold-Olsen Chairman
Marcus Desimoni Chief Financial Officer
Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GN STORE NORD25.69%6 733
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC10.97%99 972
DANAHER CORPORATION7.85%78 060
INTUITIVE SURGICAL11.39%61 791
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION13.30%55 407
ILLUMINA-2.58%42 953
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.